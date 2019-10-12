WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks failed to move up in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball standings over the weekend.
Umpqua struggled through a disappointing performance Saturday afternoon against visiting Southwestern Oregon, losing to the Lakers of Coos Bay in straight sets.
Scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
The Riverhawks (16-12, 2-5 South) fell to league-leading Rogue of Grants Pass (19-1, 8-0) in four sets Friday night.
SWOCC (15-11, 2-6) entered Saturday’s contest eighth in the league, but certainly outplayed Umpqua.
Tayler Parks led the Lakers with seven kills, and Amanda Clark and Andria Santoyo each had five kills. Sydney Colledge contributed 16 assists and Shay Zener made 13 digs.
“It’s really frustrating,” UCC coach Lacy Pinard said. “Umpqua didn’t show up to play today.”
The Lakers finished with a hitting percentage of .156, compared to .043 for UCC. Southwestern Oregon turned away several Umpqua kill attempts at the net.
“We didn’t come out with as much energy as we did last night (against Rogue),” UCC sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist McKenna Wilson said. “We played very well, and channeled our energy and efforts into that match.
“It’s not an excuse, but the energy level was just way different today and it was like a mental thing. We definitely wanted to win, but the intensity level wasn’t there.”
The Riverhawks led 11-6 in the second set, but SWOCC rallied and took the lead for good at 19-18. A kill by Clark finished the game.
Umpqua fell behind 15-4 in the third set before making a run, closing within 17-14. But the Lakers regrouped and were able to win the game and clinch the match.
Morgan Johnson had five kills for UCC. Kaitlen Haas had four kills and five digs, Wilson chipped in three kills and five digs, Breez Hansen contributed three kills, Shayla Limatoc made 18 digs, Katelyn Crawford had eight assists and Megan Davis added seven assists.
The Riverhawks close out out the first round of league play on Wednesday, traveling to Eugene to face Lane (16-8, 7-1). UCC hosts Clackamas on Saturday afternoon.
“We have to work hard, and it’s the mental game we struggle with a lot,” Wilson said. “We have to focus on our game and not let the other tempos take us away.”
