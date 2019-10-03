WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College's Kaitlen Haas has been selected the Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.
Haas, a 5-foot-9 freshman outside hitter from Thurston High School in Springfield, was honored for her efforts in matches during the past week. She compiled 28 kills in wins over Clark and College of the Siskiyous and had a kill efficiency of .405.
Haas leads the Riverhawks (15-9, 1-2 South Region) with 249 kills on the season, which ranks fourth in the NWAC. She also ranks third on the team in digs with 222 and in total blocks with 23.
UCC will host Mt. Hood of Gresham at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a league match. The Riverhawks travel to Salem Saturday to face Chemeketa.
