EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team posted a nonconference win over New Hope on Wednesday night in straight sets.
Scores were 25-23. 25-20, 25-22.
Kaitlen Haas had nine kills for the Riverhawks (10-5). Former Glide standout Johanna Pope added eight kills and three blocks.
UCC got seven kills from Amiyah Shakoor, 16 digs and three aces from McKenna Wilson, 15 digs from Shayla Limatoc, three blocks from Breez Hansen and 19 assists and two aces from Katelyn Crawford.
The Riverhawks will play in the Linn-Benton Crossover in Albany this weekend, beginning with Yakima Valley Friday.
