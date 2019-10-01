WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College tuned up for an important weekend of volleyball with a nonconference win over New Hope of Eugene in straight sets on Monday night.
Scores were 25-20, 25-23, 25-20.
Kaitlen Haas had 11 kills and eight digs for the Riverhawks (15-9, 1-2 NWAC South), who have won three straight. Johanna Pope contributed eight kills and two solo blocks, Morgan Johnson had seven kills, Megan Davis chipped in 11 assists and nine digs, Katelyn Crawford made 13 assists, McKenna Wilson had 13 digs and Shayla Limatoc added 21 digs.
Chandler Heinrick and Brooklyn Heinrick finished with 11 and seven kills respectively for New Hope.
UCC will host Mt. Hood on Friday night, then travel to Salem Saturday to face Chemeketa in league matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.