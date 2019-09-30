WEED, Calif. — Umpqua Community College picked up a nonconference volleyball win over College of the Siskiyous in straight sets on Sunday afternoon.
Scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.
Kaitlen Haas finished with 15 kills for the Riverhawks (14-9 overall). Johanna Pope had seven kills, Morgan Johnson contributed six kills, Megan Davis had 22 assists, Katelyn Crawford chipped in 13 assists and Shayla Limatoc added 26 digs and three aces.
