GRESHAM — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team picked up a victory over Multnomah University in straight sets on Friday in a nonconference match.
Set scores were 25-18, 27-25, 25-23.
Kaitlen Haas finished with 13 kills for the Riverhawks (6-2). Amiyah Shakoor had eight kills and three blocks, Johanna Pope contributed eight kills and two blocks, McKenna Wilson had seven kills, 22 digs and two service aces, Shayla Limatoc chipped in 29 digs and two aces, Megan Davis made 26 assists and Katelyn Crawford added 11 assists and three aces.
