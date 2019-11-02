VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team dropped a hard-fought Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match to Clark in five sets on Saturday afternoon.
Final scores were 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Kaitlen Haas led the Riverhawks (18-16, 4-9 South Region) with 19 kills and 18 digs. Shayla Limatoc made 18 digs, McKenna Wilson contributed five kills and 13 digs, Megan Davis had 26 assists and 10 digs, Johanna Pope had 12 kills, Katelyn Crawford chipped in 22 assists and Breez Hansen added nine kills.
Laurel Davidson finished with 18 kills for the Penguins (13-19, 3-11). Marina Breuner had 52 assists.
Umpqua travels to Coos Bay on Wednesday to meet Southwestern Oregon. Match time is 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.