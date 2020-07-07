WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College volleyball coach Lacy Pinard is high on her 2020 recruiting class on paper.
But Pinard, entering her eighth season in charge of the Riverhawks' program, isn't sure if she'll have all of them on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic that threatens the 2020 Northwest Athletic Conference fall season.
"I'm really excited about this group," Pinard said. "I spent a lot of time watching them play and compete (during club volleyball), but I can't say for sure what we'll have until we get them here.
"I'm hoping the girls will get a season."
The Riverhawks usually begin fall practice at the start of August and begin playing matches around the third or fourth week. The chances of that happening this year look very slim.
Tentatively joining the program are 5-foot-6 Eve Elmore of Chief Sealth International in Seattle; 5-11 Elly Yore, a transfer from Casper (Wyoming) College; 5-11 Ally Winkler from Sheldon High School in Eugene; 5-10 Sydney Hopewell from Brightmont Academy in Seattle; 5-11 Jocelyn Chavez out of McMinnville High School; 5-7 Abby Whipple from North Douglas High School in Drain; 5-6 Bethany Himalaya out of Kapolei High School in Hawaii; 5-11 Anastasia Tuifua from Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; 5-8 Aspen Schudel from Scio High School; and 5-9 Jenna Whitmore out of South Umpqua High School in Tri City.
Chavez, a setter/middle blocker, was a first-team All-Pacific Conference selection at the Class 6A level in 2019. McMinnville won the conference title and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
Whitmore, an outside hitter, received first-team All-Far West League and second-team all-state honors in 3A. She was a first-team all-tournament pick as the Lancers finished fifth at state.
Schudel, an outside hitter, was a third-team all-state selection in 3A.
Whipple, an all-around player, didn't play volleyball last year but was a first-team all-state pick for 1A North Douglas in 2018.
The returning sophomores for the Riverhawks are 5-11 Breez Hansen (67 blocks), 5-11 Morgan Johnson (185 kills) and 5-7 Katelyn Crawford (502 assists, 156 digs). All are from Roseburg.
