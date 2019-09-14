ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost a pair of matches on the final day of the Linn-Benton Crossover on Saturday.
The Riverhawks (12-7) fell to Pierce in three sets and were beaten by LBCC in three. Set scores were not available by press time.
UCC will host Linn-Benton on Wednesday in its South Region opener. On Saturday afternoon, Umpqua will travel to Oregon City to play Clackamas.
