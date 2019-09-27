WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team snapped a four-match losing streak with a victory over Clark in straight sets on Friday night in the UCC gym.
Scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-17. The Riverhawks improved to 13-9 on the season and 1-2 in the South Region.
Kaitlen Haas led Umpqua’s offense with 13 kills. Morgan Johnson had eight kills, while McKenna Wilson and Breez Hansen each added five kills.
Katelyn Crawford finished with 21 assists and Megan Davis had 12. Shayla Limatoc made 22 digs and Haas had eight digs. Lamardia Utupo contributed three block assists and Johanna Pope and Johnson had two block assists apiece.
Payton Walker and Kailey Hoyt each had six kills for the Penguins (9-12, 1-4).
“I was proud of our grit and attitude, and the service line and transition consistency tonight,” UCC coach Lacy Pinard said.
The Riverhawks will play a nonleague match against the College of the Siskiyous on Sunday in Weed, California. UCC will host New Hope in a nonleague match Monday night.
