The Umpqua Community College volleyball team returned home from a tournament in Washington and posted a victory over College of the Redwoods of Eureka, California, on Monday night in a nonconference match in Winchester.
Set scores were 25-7, 25-8, 25-14. The Riverhawks improved to 9-5 on the season.
Umpqua, playing without starting setter Megan Davis due to an injury, got contributions from several players.
Kaitlen Haas finished with nine kills for the Riverhawks. Amiyah Shakoor had seven kills and two block assists, Shayla Limatoc had 14 digs and two aces, Morgan Johnson chipped in five kills, Breez Hansen made two blocks and two block assists, and Lamardia Utupo contributed four kills.
Katelyn Crawford (12 assists, four aces), a Roseburg High graduate, and Maritza Reyes-Johnson (11 assists) made up for the absence of Davis.
“Katelyn and Maritza really stepped up tonight,” UCC coach Lacy Pinard said.
Alexis Goodman led Redwoods with 10 assists. Ashlyn Maddeoux and Kaylin Campbell each had three kills.
The Riverhawks will continue nonconference play in Eugene Wednesday against New Hope. Umpqua is scheduled to compete in the Linn-Benton Crossover this weekend in Albany, facing Yakima Valley in its first match.
