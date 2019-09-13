ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team picked up a pair of wins at the Linn-Benton Crossover tournament on Friday.
The Riverhawks (12-5) defeated Yakima Valley 15-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 and beat Olympic 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17.
Kaitlen Haas had nine kills and 13 digs for Umpqua against Olympic. McKenna Wilson added seven kills and 16 digs, Shayla Limatoc made 26 digs and Megan Davis added 12 assists.
Haas had 10 kills and 10 digs in the Yakima Valley contest. Wilson chipped in nine kills, Limatoc contributed 19 digs and Katelyn Crawford had 17 assists.
UCC will conclude the tourney Saturday with two matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.