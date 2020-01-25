Grace Campbell did the damage from the outside and Darian Mitchell was a force inside for the Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
Campbell poured in a career-high 31 points — highlighted by a career-best seven 3-point field goals — and Mitchell chipped in a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds in the top-ranked Riverhawks’ 86-73 win over No. 4 Clackamas in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at Randall Hall in Oregon City.
The Riverhawks remained unbeaten on the season at 20-0 and moved to 7-0 in league play. Umpqua holds a two-game lead over Clackamas (15-3, 5-2) and Lane (16-4, 5-2) in the South standings.
"It's a huge win for us. It puts us right where we want to be," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said.
“We knew it would be a tough game, but we did what we needed to do,” Campbell said. “We played man all game and our defense was solid. I don’t think they got that many uncontested shots.”
Campbell grabbed 13 rebounds and posted her sixth double-double of the season. Cielo Gonzalez didn’t shoot well from the field, but finished with 15 points and 12 assists for a double-double before fouling out.
“We jammed the ball inside early and Darian (Mitchell) was hurting them,” Campbell said. “They dropped off of me. I was feeling it (from the outside). My shots kept going in, so I kept shooting.”
"It's a good thing she was as shot as she was," Stricklin said. "We needed her scoring today."
The Riverhawks continued their dominance on the boards, outrebounding Clackamas 56-28.
The Cougars, guided by Sutherlin High School graduate Jim Martineau, got 19 points from Brooke Bullock and 15 from Kylie Guelsdorf. Clackamas shot 40.3% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range.
UCC will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosting Southwestern Oregon.
UMPQUA (86) — Grace Campbell 11-18 2-2 31, Rincon 1-3 0-0 3, Riggle 3-3 0-0 6, Gonzalez 4-17 6-6 15, Mitchell 10-24 1-2 22, Boske 1-1 0-0 3, Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Van Hook 0-0 0-0 0, Yaro 3-6 0-1 6. Totals 33-74 9-11 86.
CLACKAMAS (73) — Brooke Bullock 6-15 7-8 19, Downer 6-16 2-4 14, Guelsdorf 6-16 2-4 15, Gaskins 4-10 0-0 11, Lyons 2-4 0-0 6, Duarte 0-2 1-2 1, Scanlan 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Lambert 2-2 0-0 4, Boese 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 13-20 73.
Umpqua 17 24 24 21 — 86
Clackamas 17 12 22 22 — 73
3-Point Goals — UCC 11-25 (Campbell 7-10, Rincon 1-2, Gonzalez 1-7, Mitchell 1-4, Boske 1-1, Simons 0-1), CCC 6-22 (Gaskins 3-4, Downer 0-4, Guelsdorf 1-5, Bullock 0-3, Lyons 2-4, Duarte 0-2). Total Fouls — UCC 19, CCC 14. Fouled Out — Gonzalez. Rebounds — UCC 56 (Mitchell 15), CCC 28 (Guelsdorf, Bullock 5). Assists — UCC 24 (Gonzalez 12), CCC 13 (Guelsdorf 5). Turnovers — UCC 17, CCC 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.