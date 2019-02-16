The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team didn't have an answer for Clackamas sophomore guard CJ Buckley on Saturday.
Buckley scored 36 points, including four free throws in the last nine seconds of overtime, as the Cougars handed the third-ranked Riverhawks a 93-87 loss in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in Oregon City.
The defeat dropped Umpqua (21-4, 10-2 South) out of a tie for first place in the league standings. No. 1 Lane (23-2, 11-1) is now in sole possession of first following a 110-42 rout of Portland Saturday.
Buckley shot 12 of 20 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, sinking three 3-pointers in 42 minutes. She also made five assists and four steals.
The Cougars (12-9, 8-4), coached by Sutherlin High graduate Jim Martineau, had four other players score in double figures. Ambreece Gaskins had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Miranda Jensen scored 14 points with four treys.
Redshirt freshman post Darian Mitchell played the entire 45 minutes for the Riverhawks, getting a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Taylor Stricklin, the NWAC's leading scorer, finished with 14 points — 10 below her average. She played the whole game, shooting 5 of 19 from the field with six rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
Sienna Riggle and Grace Campbell both posted double-doubles for UCC. Riggle hit 7 of 10 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds and Campbell came off the bench for 12 points, 13 boards and five assists before fouling out.
Both teams shot 43 percent from the field, but the Cougars converted six more 3-pointers than the Riverhawks. Umpqua committed 24 turnovers, leading to 29 points for Clackamas.
The Riverhawks trailed 74-65 in the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie the game at 78-78 on a putback basket by Riggle with 4:09 left.
A layup by Mitchell knotted the contest at 83-83 with 44 seconds remaining in regulation. UCC had a chance to win, but Taylor Stricklin missed a shot with :10 left.
In overtime, Riggle scored to give the Riverhawks an 87-85 advantage with 2:23 to go, but Umpqua wouldn't score again.
A layup by Paige Downer gave Clackamas the lead for good at 89-87 with :17 remaining. The Riverhawks turned the ball over and Buckley hit a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game with :09 left.
Umpqua travels to Salem Wednesday to meet Chemeketa (12-11, 7-5). Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
UMPQUA (87) — Darian Mitchell 9-16 5-5 23, Riggle 7-10 1-2 15, Stricklin 5-19 3-4 14, Reinen 2-7 2-4 7, Woodard 3-6 1-1 7, Campbell 6-10 0-4 12, Gonzalez 3-13 2-4 9. Totals 35-81 14-24 87.
CLACKAMAS (93) — CJ Buckley 12-20 9-10 36, Downer 5-12 0-0 11, Elliott 1-2 2-4 4, Duarte 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 5-13 2-2 12, Gaskins 6-17 1-3 14, Jensen 5-10 0-0 14, Barden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 14-19 93.
UCC;21;22;18;22;4;—;87
CCC;23;24;22;14;10;—;93
3-Point Goals — UCC 3-19 (Stricklin 1-7, Reinen 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Gonzalez 1-7), CCC 9-26 (Downer 1-5, Buckley 3-4, Elliott 0-1, Gaskins 1-7, Jensen 4-9). Total Fouls — UCC 20, CCC 20. Fouled Out — Campbell. Rebounds — UCC 55 (Campbell 13), CCC 45 (Elliott 10). Assists — UCC 18 (Campbell 5), CCC 18 (Williams 5). Turnovers — UCC 24, CCC 22.
