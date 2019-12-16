Sophomore guard Cielo Gonzalez scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers, leading the top-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team to an 84-70 win over No. 6 Wenatchee Valley on Monday in the Tacoma (Washington) Crossover.
The Riverhawks improved to 10-0 on the season.
Gonzalez shot 12 of 23 from the field and added six rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.
Darian Mitchell had 16 points for Umpqua, which outscored Wenatchee 46-33 in the second half. Grace Campbell contributed game highs of 11 rebounds and seven assists, Hunter Boske chipped in 13 points and Sienna Riggle scored 11.
Umpqua shot 50% from the field, 43% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
Chasity Spady finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (8-4).
On Sunday, the Riverhawks defeated Peninsula 81-54.
Mitchell had 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory. Gonzalez scored 20 points, Mariam Yaro contributed 15 points and seven boards and Campbell had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
UCC is off until Dec. 27, when it plays Centralia in the Lower Columbia Holiday Classic in Longview, Washington.
Monday's Game
UMPQUA (84) — Cielo Gonzalez 12-23 4-4 34, Rincon 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 3-6 1-2 7, Riggle 6-10 0-0 12, Mitchell 7-14 2-3 16, Boske 5-8 0-0 13, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Van Hook 0-0 0-0 0, Yaro 0-4 0-0 0, McKinney 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-68 7-9 84.
WENATCHEE VALLEY (70) — Chasity Spady 5-16 3-3 15, Steen 0-3 0-0 0, Andreas 6-11 2-2 14, Kunkel 4-6 2-3 11, Taylor Peralta 1-8 0-0 2, Hill 3-4 0-0 9, Godwin 4-10 0-0 9, Pixlee 3-3 0-0 6, Boyack 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-62 9-10 70.
Umpqua;19;19;25;21;—;84
W. Valley;16;21;18;15;—;70
3-Point Goals — UCC 9-21 (Gonzalez 6-12, Campbell 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Boske 3-5), W.V. 7-23 (Hill 3-3, Steen 0-2, Andreas 0-1, Spady 2-8, Kunkel 1-1, Taylor Peralta 0-4, Godwin 1-4). Total Fouls — UCC 15, W.V. 8. Rebounds — UCC 30 (Campbell 11), W.V. 29 (Spady 9). Turnovers — UCC 12, W.V. 16.
Sunday's Game
PENINSULA (54) — Leilani Padilla 5-19 0-0 14, Logan Luke 6-11 1-1 14, Johnson 6-9 0-0 12, White 2-8 0-0 6, Bowen 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, McCaulley 0-0 0-0 0, Vicente 0-4 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0-1 0-0 0, Ontiveros 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 22-64 3-3 54.
UMPQUA (81) — Darian Mitchell 10-21 2-2 24, Rincon 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 5-12 1-1 11, Riggle 3-8 0-0 6, Gonzalez 7-12 4-4 20, Boske 2-9 0-0 5, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Van Hook 0-1 0-0 0, Yaro 4-6 6-8 15. Totals 31-70 13-15 81.
Peninsula;19;9;10;16;—;54
Umpqua;20;26;18;17;—;81
3-Point Goals — Pen. 7-26 (Padilla 4-13, Johnson 0-1, White 2-6, Luke 1-1, Brown 0-1, Vicente 0-3, Fitzgerald 0-1), UCC 6-22 (Gonzalez 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Campbell 0-2, Boske 1-6, Yaro 1-1). Total Fouls — Pen. 15, UCC 9. Rebounds — Pen. 24 (White 6), UCC 45 (Campbell 9). Assists — Pen. 14 (Johnson 6), UCC 20 (Rincon 5). Turnovers — Pen. 15, UCC 13.
