CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team produced plenty of offense in the opening 20 minutes against Whatcom on Saturday.
The Riverhawks shot out to a 63-40 lead and cruised to a 95-68 victory on the second day of the Centralia Blazer Classic.
Sophomore guard Cielo Gonzalez scored a season-high 30 points for Umpqua (6-0), hitting five 3-point field goals. She also had five assists and five steals.
Grace Campbell added a double-double for the Riverhawks with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Maya Van Hook came off the bench for 14 points, Sienna Riggle had nine points and eight rebounds and former Douglas High School standout Lainey Rincon chipped in nine points.
Starting post Darian Mitchell didn’t play for Umpqua due to a sprained ankle.
UCC shot 57 percent from the field, 46 percent from 3-point range and 68 percent from the free-throw line. The negative statistics were 27 turnovers and 21 fouls.
Gabrielle Edison led the Orcas (4-3) with 20 points. The Riverhawks limited Whatcom to 33 percent field-goal shooting.
UCC concludes the tournament at 11 a.m. Sunday against Blue Mountain.
UMPQUA (95) — Cielo Gonzalez 9-16 7-8 30, Rincon 3-4 3-4 9, Campbell 5-9 2-3 15, Riggle 3-5 3-6 9, Yaro 2-5 0-0 4, Boske 2-7 0-0 6, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-1 0-0 2, Van Hook 7-10 0-1 14, McKinney 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 35-62 15-22 95.
WHATCOM (68) — Gabrielle Edison 6-15 8-11 20, Rodriguez 3-7 6-6 13, Graham 2-11 0-0 6, Holz 1-4 0-0 3, Chisman 5-12 5-5 15, Hallberg 0-1 0-0 0, Kiser 2-5 0-0 5, Sarah Yates 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Hawkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Escobar 1-3 2-2 4, Larkin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 21-24 68.
Umpqua 30 33 23 9 — 95
Whatcom 16 24 17 11 — 68
3-Point Goals — UCC 10-22 (Rincon 0-1, Campbell 3-4, Gonzalez 5-9, Yaro 0-1, Boske 2-6, Van Hook 0-1), What. 5-17 (Rodriguez 1-2, Graham 2-7, Holz 1-1, Hallberg 0-1, Kiser 1-4, Smith 0-1, Hawkinson 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 21, What. 17. Fouled Out — Rincon, Graham, Edison. Rebounds — UCC 39 (Campbell 12), What. 28 (Chisman 7). Assists — UCC 16 (Campbell, Gonzalez 5), What. 3 (Graham 2). Turnovers — UCC 27, What. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.