WINCHESTER — Darian Mitchell appears to be picking up her game for the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team, and that's bad news for the rest of the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Mitchell, a 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore center out of Douglas High School in Winston, found her shooting stroke from the outside with six 3-point field goals and finished with a game-high 24 points in the top-ranked Riverhawks' 82-38 South Region rout of Portland on Saturday afternoon in the UCC gym.
Umpqua (16-0, 3-0 South) remained the lone unbeaten team in the NWAC.
Mitchell — who was bothered by an injury to her lower left leg heading into the season and missed two nonconference games with a sprained ankle — shot 9 of 11 from the field, including 6-for-7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds in just 20 minutes against the overmatched Panthers (1-8, 0-3).
"I'm feeling a lot better than I did at the beginning of the season," said Mitchell, who was the South's Freshman of the Year and a first-team selection during the 2018-19 season. "It took a while to get back into it. Every day I keep pushing myself and keep working hard. I'm getting there ... I'll get back to where I was last year."
Mitchell had 16 points in the second half, hitting four 3-pointers.
"I definitely was (feeling it)," Mitchell said. "Once I got into the flow of the game I was really relaxed and they were going in, so I just kept shooting. Our team gets the ball to the hot hand."
Mitchell is averaging 25.8 minutes a game this season (down considerably from last year), ranking second on the team in scoring (16.0) and third in rebounding (6.2).
"I think it's helped playing less minutes," she said. "It's definitely been better for me for the bigger games."
"She's starting to get in a little better shape," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "We played that entire (starting group) for 10 minutes without subbing, so they could get some extra conditioning in. Darian shot the ball really well, and gets in better shape and is going to have more legs which is obviously going to affect her shot.
"The girls did a really good job of looking for her after she hit a couple (of 3s)."
It was a productive week for Mitchell, who posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 94-86 victory at No. 4 Lane. The Riverhawks lead the NWAC in scoring with 85.6 points a game.
Hunter Boske contributed 13 points with three treys in Saturday's win. Jalisa Simons had 12 points and four steals, Cielo Gonzalez chipped in 11 points and four assists, and Grace Campbell added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
India Gultry led Portland with 14 points and seven rebounds. Umpqua led 44-16 at halftime.
"I thought we were a little hung over from the (Lane) win in the first three-four minutes of the game," Stricklin said. "It looked a little sloppy, but we started to wake up the second half of the first quarter and were fine from there."
The Riverhawks return to league play Wednesday, traveling to Albany to face No. 6 Linn-Benton (11-4, 0-2).
PORTLAND (38) — India Gultry 6-19 1-3 14, Leonard 4-11 2-2 12, Salas 3-11 0-0 7, Strickland 1-4 0-0 2, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Carillo 0-3 0-0 0, Postula 1-5 0-0 3, Guadarrama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 3-5 38.
UMPQUA (82) — Darian Mitchell 9-11 0-0 24, Rincon 2-4 0-0 4, Campbell 3-7 2-3 8, Maddern 1-2 0-2 2, Gonzalez 4-10 0-0 11, Boske 5-11 0-0 13, Gilbert 1-5 0-0 2, Finn 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 5-9 1-4 12, Van Hook 1-2 0-0 2, Yaro 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 32-69 5-13 82.
Portland;9;7;13;9;—;38
Umpqua;24;20;21;17;—;82
3-Point Goals — PCC 5-22 (Leonard 2-3, Salas 1-8, Strickland 0-2, Gultry 1-3, Brown 0-1, Carillo 0-3, Postula 1-2), UCC 13-27 (Mitchell 6-7, Rincon 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Gonzalez 3-7, Boske 3-7, Gilbert 0-2, Ortiz 0-1, Simons 1-1). Total Fouls — PCC 11, UCC 15. Rebounds — PCC 27 (Leonard, Gultry 7), UCC 49 (Campbell, Yaro 8). Assists — PCC 8 (Leonard 3), UCC 18 (Campbell 5). Turnovers — PCC 23, UCC 13.
