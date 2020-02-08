The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team did what it was supposed to do on Saturday — beat the last-place team in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region.
The top-ranked Riverhawks improved to 24-0 on the season and 11-0 in the South with a 93-48 rout of Portland at Harold C. Williams Court in Portland.
Four players finished in double figures, led by Hunter Boske with 16 points. Boske, a reserve, connected on four 3-pointers.
Sienna Riggle had 15 points and six rebounds, Jalisa Simons contributed 12 points, seven boards, six assists and six steals, Maya Van Hook chipped in 12 points and four assists, and Mariam Yaro added nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals for UCC. The Riverhawks used all 13 of their players and 11 scored.
"It was fine minute-wise," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "We did exactly what we wanted to do, as far as getting plenty of minutes for (the non-starters)."
The only bad news of the contest for Umpqua was a knee injury to starting guard Grace Campbell, who left in the first quarter after playing four minutes. The severity of the injury will be determined early this week.
India Gultry scored 29 points for the Panthers (1-16, 0-11), who are guided by former UCC men's basketball standout Anthony Steward.
Umpqua holds a three-game lead over Clackamas (18-4, 8-3), Lane (19-5, 8-3) and Mt. Hood (16-7, 8-3) in the South standings with five games left in the regular season. No. 4 Clackamas lost 69-64 at No. 3 Lane Saturday.
The Riverhawks will host Linn-Benton (16-7, 5-5) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
UMPQUA (93) — Hunter Boske 6-10 0-0 16, Rincon 3-4 0-0 7, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Riggle 7-11 1-2 15, Gonzalez 0-2 2-2 2, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, Gilbert 1-4 0-0 2, Maddern 0-1 0-0 0, Finn 3-8 1-1 7, Ortiz 2-3 0-0 4, Simons 4-11 4-5 12, Van Hook 6-10 0-0 12, Yaro 4-5 0-1 9. Totals 39-76 8-11 93.
PORTLAND (48) — India Gultry 12-18 3-6 29, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Carillo 1-8 2-2 4, Postula 6-17 0-0 12, Guadarrama 0-4 1-2 1, Daltoso 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 20-55 6-12 48.
Umpqua;23;30;26;14;—;93
Portland;14;12;10;12;—;48
3-Point Goals — UCC 7-14 (Boske 4-8, Rincon 1-1, Mitchell 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Yaro 1-1), PCC 2-12 (Gultry 2-4, Carillo 0-2, Postula 0-6). Total Fouls — UCC 15, PCC 7. Fouled Out — Simons. Rebounds — UCC 52 (Yaro 10), PCC 18 (Gultry, Postula 5). Assists — UCC 25 (Simons 6), PCC 6 (Gultry 2). Turnovers — UCC 17, PCC 23.
