Eighth-ranked Mt. Hood pushed the No. 1 Umpqua Community College women's basketball team to the wire on Saturday in their Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in Gresham.
But the Riverhawks notched their 26th consecutive win of the season without a loss, getting 28 points from Darian Mitchell in an 84-81 decision.
Umpqua (26-0, 13-0 South) clinched the outright league title in the process. Clackamas (19-5, 9-4) and Mt. Hood (17-8, 9-4) are four games back.
Mitchell, a redshirt sophomore center out of Douglas High School, hit four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Sienna Riggle had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Grace Campbell contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Cielo Gonzalez chipped in 17 points and six assists.
UCC shot 50.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range and outrebounded the Saints 49-29. The Riverhawks overcame 27 turnovers.
Emily Webber led Mt. Hood with 23 points and nine rebounds. The Saints scored 35 points off UCC's turnovers.
The Riverhawks will host Chemeketa at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22.
UMPQUA (84) — Darian Mitchell 10-16 4-6 28, Rincon 1-4 0-0 2, Campbell 4-8 0-0 11, Riggle 4-6 2-4 10, Gonzalez 6-9 3-5 17, Boske 3-10 0-0 9, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Yaro 3-8 1-1 7. Totals 31-61 10-16 84.
MT. HOOD (81) — Emily Webber 8-14 6-6 23, Lyles 5-12 1-2 13, Parry 6-12 0-0 17, Rosales 5-15 1-2 15, Sete 3-9 1-2 7, Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-1 1-2 1, Dade 0-4 2-2 2, Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Ramos 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-71 12-16. 81.
Umpqua;29;18;14;23;—;84
Mt. Hood;19;16;18;28;—;81
3-Point Goals — UCC 12-28 (Mitchell 4-7, Campbell 3-7, Gonzalez 2-4, Boske 3-10), M.H. 13-38 (Parry 5-7, Lyles 2-8, Rosales 4-9, Sete 0-5, Webber 1-4, Dade 0-2, Higgins 0-1, Ramos 1-2). Total Fouls — UCC 16, M.H. 17. Rebounds — UCC 49 (Riggle 11), M.H. 29 (Rosales, Webber 9). Assists — UCC 23 (Campbell 8), M.H. 19 (Parry 7). Turnovers — UCC 27, M.H. 13.
