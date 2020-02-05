WINCHESTER — When the shots aren't falling, you need the defense to come to the rescue.
No. 1 Umpqua struggled from the field, but came up with enough stops and used some free-throw shooting from Cielo Gonzalez in the final two minutes to hold off No. 3 Lane, 74-68, on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball game in the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks (23-0, 10-0 South) remained undefeated on the season and pretty much eliminated the Titans (18-5, 7-3) from the league title hunt. Umpqua owns a two-game edge over No. 4 Clackamas (18-3, 8-2) with six games left in the regular season.
Umpqua and Lane both entered Wednesday as two of the top three scoring teams in the NWAC, but were held well below their season averages. UCC ranks first (84.2) and the Titans are third (77.7).
Both teams finished with the exact same shooting percentage from the floor — 39.1 (25-for-64). The Riverhawks converted six more free throws, going 19-for-26.
Gonzalez made 13 of 18 foul shots in the last 2:06, preventing Lane from pulling off a late comeback. Umpqua took its biggest lead of the contest at 58-44 with 5:52 remaining in the fourth quarter but the Titans refused to quit, cutting the deficit to four with 34.9 seconds to go.
"You've got to win the ugly ones," Gonzalez said. "I was focusing on making (free throws) because it was a close game. We needed them, and I tried to step up and do that for everybody."
Gonzalez, a sophomore guard from Springfield, scored 20 of her game-high 26 points in the second half and added seven assists and three steals. Sophomore post Darian Mitchell contributed a double-double, going for 16 points and 11 rebounds — 10 points coming in the second half.
"It would say it was definitely our defense that held us in there," Mitchell, a former Douglas High School standout, said. "Our shots weren't going in and their shots weren't going in. We could've played better defense on certain girls, but still got the job done."
It was a different game from the first meeting between the two clubs in Eugene in January, a 94-86 Umpqua victory.
"Over the course of 25 years, it seems like every single game is a battle, especially the second or third time you play them during the year," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "I'd much rather win ugly than play great and lose it.
"We got a couple of stops when we needed it. Everything (stat-wise) was about the same tonight. The difference was we were able to maintain that lead at the end, so it forced them into fouling. The difference ended up being the free throws."
Stricklin called it a much improved defensive effort against the Titans.
"I can't believe how many wide open shots we missed ... how many two-footers we missed, layups on the fast break," he said. "We just couldn't put the ball in the basket, which is really surprising for here. But I'm really happy with the defense. They scored 18 points less this time than they did the first time."
Grace Campbell chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Riverhawks. Mariam Yaro had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Kalina Rojas led Lane with 14 points and 12 rebounds, 10 points coming in the second half. Kendra McAninch scored nine of her 13 in the second half.
Umpqua will play at last-place Portland (1-15, 0-10) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Every single win is huge now," Stricklin said. "Obviously you want to play well, but we're not going to dwell on that. It's on to the next one."
LANE (68) — Kalina Rojas 5-12 4-4 14, McAninch 4-13 5-6 13, Talamaivao-Calderon 3-4 0-2 6, Stevens 3-8 0-0 8, Fossen 5-10 0-2 12, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Morey 2-6 1-2 6, McGowan 0-0 0-0 0, Bertsch 3-6 3-4 9, Henry 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 13-20 68.
UMPQUA (74) — Cielo Gonzalez 6-15 13-18 26, Rincon 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 4-12 2-2 11, Riggle 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 7-16 1-2 16, Boske 2-7 1-2 7, Yaro 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 25-64 19-26 74.
Lane;10;15;16;27;—;68
Umpqua;12;18;19;25;—;74
3-Point Goals — LCC 5-19 (Fossen 2-5, Stevens 2-6, Rojas 0-1, McAninch 0-1, Morey 1-3, Bertsch 0-2, Henry 0-1), UCC 5-22 (Boske 2-7, Rincon 0-1, Campbell 1-3, Gonzalez 1-6, Mitchell 1-4, Yaro 0-1). Total Fouls — LCC 20, UCC 15. Rebounds — LCC 35 (Rojas 12), UCC 41 (Mitchell 11). Assists — LCC 6 (McAninch 3), UCC 16 (Gonzalez 7). Turnovers — LCC 15, UCC 14.
