The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team survived its biggest challenge of the season — to date.
The top-ranked Riverhawks got double-doubles from Darian Mitchell and Grace Campbell and tightened up their defense in the second half to defeat No. 4 Lane, 94-86, on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at LCC in Eugene.
Umpqua remained unbeaten on the season at 15-0 and improved to 2-0 in league play. The Titans dropped to 12-3 and 1-1.
"It's always a battle up there. Anytime you can get a win there it's huge," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "It was a great college basketball game and both teams played hard. I couldn't be happier."
Mitchell, a former Douglas High standout, played the entire 40 minutes and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Campbell also didn't come out of the contest, filling up the stat sheet with 13 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocked shots.
"Every win in the conference is a big deal," Campbell said. "It's a step in the right direction. Our defense has to be better, but other than that it was good."
The Riverhawks got a big game off the bench from Mariam Yaro, who made 8 of 9 shots and had 19 points. Cielo Gonzalez contributed 15 points, four assists and four steals, while Hunter Boske chipped in 11 points with three 3-pointers.
"When Grace plays like that, it's like having an extra player on the court," Stricklin said. "She goes after the ball. Darian stepped up, and so did the rest of the girls."
The two teams engaged in a shootout during the opening 20 minutes, with Lane leading 50-46.
Umpqua rallied and took a 13-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, but the Titans stayed in contention.
"It doesn't matter what kind of lead you have, you can never relax (against them)," Stricklin said. "We got in some foul trouble and were outrebounded in the first half. But we rebounded much better in the second half and didn't give them second shots and were able to get out and run."
"We moved to a zone defense in the second half which helped," Campbell said. "We just ran our posts and they were a lot faster (than Lane's)."
Kalina Rojas led the Titans with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kendra McAninch scored 17 points and Megan Fossen had 11 points and eight assists.
Umpqua will host Portland (1-7, 0-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers lost 79-49 to No. 2 Clackamas Wednesday.
UMPQUA (94) — Darian Mitchell 10-19 1-2 23, Rincon 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 4-8 3-6 13, Riggle 2-4 2-3 6, Gonzalez 5-15 3-4 15, Boske 4-9 0-0 11, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-1 3-4 5, Yaro 8-9 3-4 19. Totals 35-67 15-23 94.
LANE (86) — Kalina Rojas 7-12 2-4 18, Ficek 1-6 2-5 4, Bertsch 3-5 0-0 7, Stevens 3-7 1-4 9, Fossen 5-11 0-0 11, McAninch 6-15 4-6 17, Rivera 2-4 0-0 4, Morey 2-3 0-0 6, McGowan 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Talamaivao-Calderon 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 33-69 11-21 86.
Umpqua;28;18;26;22;—;94
Lane;26;24;18;18;—;86
3-Point Goals — UCC 9-21 (Boske 3-7, Rincon 0-1, Campbell 2-2, Gonzalez 2-7, Mitchell 2-4), Lane 9-29 (Rojas 2-3, Ficek 0-5, Bertsch 1-3, Stevens 2-6, Fossen 1-5, McAninch 1-4, Morey 2-3). Total Fouls — UCC 18, Lane 20. Rebounds — UCC 38 (Campbell 15), Lane 32 (Rojas 9). Assists — UCC 19 (Campbell 8), Lane 23 (Fossen 8). Turnovers — UCC 19, Lane 15.
