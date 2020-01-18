WINCHESTER — If the Riverhawks were looking to make a statement against visiting Mt. Hood on Saturday, mission accomplished.
Top-ranked Umpqua took control of the game in the second quarter and sent the No. 6 Saints back to Gresham with an 80-48 loss in Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball.
Redshirt sophomore center Darian Mitchell, a former Douglas High School standout, scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds for the Riverhawks (18-0, 5-0 South), who are the lone unbeaten team in the NWAC.
Saturday's beatdown was a far cry from the first meeting between the two clubs, a 70-65 Umpqua win at the Red Devil Holiday Classic on Dec. 29 in Longview, Washington.
"It's nice to beat them like this. The last game was a lot closer than we would've liked it to be," said UCC sophomore forward Sienna Riggle, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. "This time we came into it with the mentality that we needed to finish it early and show them who's clearly the better team."
The Riverhawks blew the contest open by outscoring the Saints 24-7 in the second quarter. Mt. Hood wouldn't get any closer than 14 in the second half and Umpqua led by as many as 39.
"I told them let's at least give Mt. Hood a better idea of who we are," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "They think we're the team they played in December. We think we're a little better and different than that. I think that's what we did.
"The first five minutes, both teams were nervous and anxious and were kind of feeling each other out. As soon as everything settled in, I thought we were pretty much in control."
The momentum swung in the Riverhawks' favor after reserves Hunter Boske and Mariam Yaro entered the game. Boske had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and two steals in the first half. Yaro contributed four points, five rebounds and four assists.
"(Boske and Yaro) have done that all year," Stricklin said. "A lot of teams in the region, as soon as you sub there's a dropoff. With those two, they seem to pick the energy back up. They've accepted their roles extremely well and are matchup problems."
Riggle was also a factor in the first half with nine points and five rebounds.
"She has a tendency to be in foul trouble, but today she played good defense, was able to play longer and got into the flow of the game and made a huge difference," Stricklin said.
"I feel like my last few games were rough and I didn't really show up," Riggle said. "Today I definitely prepared a little better, and decided I need to step it up and be more of a threat. I felt like I did that."
Cielo Gonzalez had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory. Grace Campbell contributed nine points, a game-high 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Umpqua handled the Saints 50-14 in points in the paint and outrebounded them 54-25.
"Dave always says jam it down their throat, get it inside and show them we can score," Riggle said. "We took it to them."
Mt. Hood had no players score in double figures. Tatyana Lyles, who had 25 points against UCC in the first meeting, was held to nine.
The Riverhawks will be back in action Monday, traveling to Salem to face Chemeketa (8-8, 3-1). Game time is 1 p.m.
MT. HOOD (48) — Tatyana Lyles 3-10 1-2 9, Parry 2-3 0-0 5, Rosales 0-4 1-2 1, Gwillim 3-4 3-4 9, Webber 3-7 0-0 6, Greene 0-2 0-0 0, Young 2-4 0-0 6, Dade 2-8 0-0 5, Higgins 0-4 0-0 0, Ramos 1-4 0-0 3, Sete 1-9 1-2 4. Totals 17-59 6-10 48.
UMPQUA (80) — Darian Mitchell 11-20 0-2 22, Rincon 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 4-9 0-0 9, Riggle 6-11 2-6 14, Gonzalez 5-12 2-2 14, Boske 3-6 0-0 8, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Finn 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Van Hook 2-3 0-0 4, Yaro 3-6 3-4 9. Totals 34-68 7-14 80.
Mt. Hood;12;7;18;11;—;48
Umpqua;16;24;23;17;—;80
3-Point Goals — M.H. 8-31 (Lyles 2-5, Parry 1-2, Rosales 0-2, Webber 0-1, Greene 0-2, Young 2-3, Dade 1-3, Higgins 0-3, Ramos 1-3, Sete 1-7), UCC 5-18 (Rincon 0-1, Campbell 1-3, Gonzalez 2-8, Mitchell 0-2, Boske 2-4). Total Fouls — M.H. 14, UCC 11. Rebounds — M.H. 25 (Webber 7), UCC 54 (Campbell 13). Assists — M.H. 11 (Gwillim 4), UCC 17 (Yaro 4). Turnovers — M.H. 15, UCC 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.