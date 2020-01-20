SALEM — It was Cielo Gonzalez's turn to take the lead for the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team on Monday afternoon.
The sophomore guard from Springfield scored a game-high 26 points and added six assists and three steals as the top-ranked Riverhawks rolled to a 79-57 victory over Chemeketa in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball game.
Umpqua moved to 19-0 overall and 6-0 in league.
Gonzalez shot 8-for-13 from the field, including two 3-point field goals, and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in a productive 36 minutes.
Grace Campbell just missed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals for the Riverhawks, who outscored the Storm by 11 in the second quarter to take a 42-27 halftime advantage. Ex-Douglas High standout Darian Mitchell had a double-double with 10 points, 10 boards and four assists, Hunter Boske chipped in 11 points with three 3-pointers and Mariam Yaro added 10 points and eight rebounds.
UCC shot 51% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 71% from the field and outrebounded Chemeketa 43-24.
Alexa Bender led the Storm (8-9, 3-2) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Kalan McGlothan had 14 points and six rebounds.
The Riverhawks are off until Saturday, when they travel to Oregon City to meet No. 4 Clackamas (14-2, 4-1). The Cougars sit one game behind Umpqua in the loss column entering Wednesday's league game with Clark.
UMPQUA (79) — Cielo Gonzalez 8-13 8-8 26, Rincon 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 5-14 0-1 11, Riggle 4-6 1-2 9, Mitchell 4-10 1-2 10, Boske 4-7 0-0 11, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-1 0-0 2, Van Hook 0-1 0-0 0, Yaro 4-6 2-4 10. Totals 30-59 12-17 79.
CHEMEKETA (57) — Alexa Bender 6-20 3-3 15, Mike 2-11 1-2 7, Romero 3-10 2-4 9, McGlothan 7-11 0-6 14, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Van Horn 0-0 0-0 0, Wombacher 1-7 0-0 3, Hess 1-3 0-0 3, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 23-67 6-15 57.
Umpqua;19;23;19;18;—;79
Chemeketa;15;12;15;15;—;57
3-Point Goals — UCC 7-16 (Boske 3-5, Campbell 1-4, Gonzalez 2-5, Mitchell 1-2), CCC 5-18 (Mike 2-4, Bender 0-2, Romero 1-4, McGlothan 0-1, Wombacher 1-5, Hess 1-2). Total Fouls — UCC 16, CCC 16. Fouled Out — Thompson. Rebounds — UCC 43 (Campbell, Mitchell 10), CCC 24 (Bender 9). Assists — UCC 22 (Campbell 8), CCC 14 (Romero 6). Turnovers — UCC 19, CCC 14.
