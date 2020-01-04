WINCHESTER — Depth is a nice asset for the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team this season.
The top-ranked Riverhawks got 53 points from their reserves as they opened Northwest Athletic Conference South Region play on Saturday with a 90-51 beatdown of Clark in the UCC gym.
Umpqua (14-0, 1-0 South) all but wrapped up the victory in the first half. The Riverhawks took an 11-point lead after one quarter, then the second unit came in and delivered a 28-point second quarter to make it 48-22 at intermission.
Sophomore guard Hunter Boske, who finished with a team-high 16 points, scored 14 in the second quarter — four baskets coming from 3-point range.
"I thought they (second unit) were great in the first half," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "Some of them didn't play as much as they would've liked in the last tournament and you always wonder if they're going to be a little rusty or not. In a situation like that, you're trying to get them to maintain the lead and they extended it quite a bit.
"They looked every bit as good as the first group."
The Riverhawks, who forced the Penguins of Vancouver (4-7, 0-1) into 18 turnovers and 32% field-goal shooting, led by as many as 42. Umpqua shot 63% (20-for-32) from the field in the first half and 59% (36-for-61) for the game.
UCC was credited with 25 assists on 36 baskets and outrebounded Clark 41-20, with Sienna Riggle pulling down a game-high nine.
"We got a lot of energy from the bench today," UCC starting guard Cielo Gonzalez said. "Everybody was in sync, in it and cheering for each other. We were all on the same page and it felt really good."
"We noticed (on the bench) we started off a little slow, so we knew we had to bring the energy and get the ball moving," said Boske, a transfer from Mt. Hood Community College. "We just focused on that. You feel like you have a responsibility coming off the bench to keep up the tempo they set or make it better like we had to do today."
Twelve of the 13 Riverhawks who played contributed points. No one played more than 20 minutes.
Gonzalez, UCC's leading scorer, scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Mariam Yaro had 12 points and eight rebounds, Darian Mitchell chipped in 11 points and Jalisa Simon added nine. Kim Ortiz connected on two treys and scored eight.
"We have seven or eight people who deserve to start, and have nine who would start on several other teams," Stricklin said. "To have a shooter (like Boske) and scoring like that coming off the bench is a huge advantage, and we really haven't had that the last couple of years.
"Our three-point shooting is coming around. We're really strong inside, and if we can balance that with some outside shooting we're really hard to defend."
Boske is enjoying her role so far.
"I like coming off the bench, I know I can bring some more scoring," she said. "Either way, playing for me is to do my job and be there for my team."
Jodi Thomasian was the top scorer for the Penguins with 16 points.
Next up for the Riverhawks is an early league showdown in Eugene on Wednesday night against No. 4 Lane. The Titans (12-2, 1-0) rolled past Portland 93-64 Saturday.
Umpqua and Lane have combined to win the last six South Region titles.
"Lane's a great team. We need to come out strong and play good defense, and come together as a team to win that one," Gonzalez said.
"A tough matchup, for sure," Boske added. "It's always Umpqua and Lane ... even at Mt. Hood we knew that. We'll have to play hard and play our game."
CLARK (51) — Jodi Thomasian 6-21 2-2 16, Gleockler 0-1 0-0 0, Finley 3-11 1-2 7, Joy 2-3 0-0 4, Martellaro 0-8 0-0 0, Morgan 5-9 1-2 12, Andrews 2-4 0-0 4, Mail 2-5 2-4 8. Totals 20-62 6-10 51.
UMPQUA (90) — Hunter Boske 6-11 0-0 16, Rincon 1-2 1-1 3, Campbell 3-4 1-1 7, Riggle 3-5 0-2 6, Gonzalez 4-9 0-0 10, Mitchell 4-7 3-4 11, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2, Maddern 0-1 0-0 0, Finn 1-2 0-0 2, Ortiz 3-4 0-0 8, Simons 4-5 1-2 9, Van Hook 2-3 0-0 4, Yaro 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 36-61 10-14 90.
Clark;9;13;12;17;—;51
Umpqua;20;28;23;19;—;90
3-Point Goals — Clark 5-19 (Thomasian 2-6, Finley 0-4, Martellaro 0-3, Morgan 1-2, Andrews 0-1, Mail 2-3), UCC 8-24 (Boske 4-8, Rincon 0-1, Gonzalez 2-7, Mitchell 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Maddern 0-1, Finn 0-1, Ortiz 2-3, Simons 0-1). Total Fouls — Clark 12, UCC 12. Rebounds — Clark 20 (Joy 8), UCC 41 (Riggle 9). Assists — Clark 6 (Thomasian 3), UCC 25 (Finn 4). Turnovers — Clark 18, UCC 16.
