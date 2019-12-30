The top-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team was involved in its closest game of the season Sunday, facing Mt. Hood of Gresham on the final day of the Red Devil Holiday Classic at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.
Sophomore Grace Campbell turned in a big performance for the unbeaten Riverhawks, posting a double-double with a career-high 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-65 victory over the Saints.
Campbell, who played the entire game, added four assists and three steals as Umpqua improved to 13-0 on the season.
Cielo Gonzalez (15 points) and Darian Mitchell (15) also scored in double figures for the Riverhawks, who shot 41 percent from the field, 7 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. Sienna Riggle grabbed seven rebounds.
UCC took better care of the ball, committing only nine turnovers compared to 16 for the Saints.
Tatyana Lyles had 25 points and five assists for Mt. Hood (8-4), hitting five 3-point field goals. Bri Rosales chipped in 16 points and four assists.
UCC opens South Region play at 2 p.m. Saturday, hosting Clark of Vancouver.
UMPQUA (70) — Grace Campbell 10-14 0-2 21, Rincon 2-3 0-0 4, Riggle 2-9 0-0 4, Gonzalez 4-10 7-7 15, Mitchell 7-15 1-2 15, Boske 2-10 3-3 7, Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0, Yaro 1-6 2-2 4, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 13-16 70.
MT. HOOD (65) — Tatyana Lyles 9-14 2-2 25, Rosales 5-11 3-3 16, Gwillim 3-4 3-5 9, Sete 2-22 0-0 4, Webber 2-7 0-1 4, Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Dade 2-6 2-2 7, Ramos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-13 65.
Umpqua;16;19;18;17;—;70
Mt. Hood;14;19;15;17;—;65
3-Point Goals — UCC 1-15 (Campbell 1-3, Gonzalez 0-3, Mitchell 0-2, Boske 0-5, Gilbert 0-1, Yaro 0-1), M.H. 9-30 (Lyles 5-9, Rosales 3-7, Sete 0-7, Webber 0-2, Dade 1-4, Ramos 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 12, M.H. 17. Fouled Out — Lyles. Rebounds — UCC 33 (Campbell 13), M.H. 27 (Webber 8). Assists — UCC 12 (Campbell 4), M.H. 13 (Lyles 5). Turnovers — UCC 9, M.H. 16.
