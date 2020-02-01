The No. 1-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team opened the second round of Northwest Athletic Conference South Region play on Saturday, scoring a 23-point victory on the road.
Darian Mitchell and Hunter Boske each scored 22 points as the Riverhawks won their 22nd straight game without a loss, beating Clark 89-66 in Vancouver, Washington.
Umpqua holds a two-game lead over Clackamas (17-3, 9-2) and Lane (18-4, 9-2) in the league standings.
Mitchell, a former Douglas High School standout, grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for a double-double. Boske provided an offensive spark off the bench, hitting six of her eight baskets from 3-point range.
Mariam Yaro was another key reserve, contributing 13 points, nine boards, four steals and three assists. Sienna Riggle chipped in a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds), Grace Campbell had 10 points, 13 boards and three assists and Cielo Gonzalez added nine points and eight assists.
UCC shot only 44 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers, but outrebounded the Penguins 58-22 and scored 24 points off 18 Clark turnovers.
Jodi Thomasian scored 19 points for the Penguins (5-14, 1-8).
The Riverhawks will host Lane at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
UMPQUA (89) — Darian Mitchell 8-17 4-10 22, Hunter Boske 8-19 6-17 22, Rincon 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 4-11 1-2 10, Riggle 3-5 5-6 11, Gonzalez 3-10 2-4 9, Yaro 5-8 2-4 13. Totals 32-73 14-26 89.
CLARK (66) — Jodi Thomasian 7-20 5-5 19, Morgan 1-8 3-4 6, Joy 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 5-13 3-6 14, Mail 4-9 0-0 10, Gleockler 0-1 0-0 0, Finley 3-9 5-6 13, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 16-21 66.
Umpqua;24;15;24;26;—;89
Clark;18;14;19;15;—;66
3-Point Goals — UCC 11-35 (Boske 6-17, Rincon 0-1, Campbell 1-4, Gonzalez 1-7, Mitchell 2-4, Yaro 1-2), Clark 6-27 (Mail 2-6, Morgan 1-4, Thomasian 0-6, Hunter 1-3, Gleockler 0-1, Finley 2-7). Total Fouls — UCC 14, Clark 20. Rebounds — UCC 58 (Mitchell 14), Clark 22 (Morgan, Hunter, Finley 4). Assists — UCC 18 (Gonzalez 8), Clark 13 (Hunter 5). Turnovers — UCC 22, Clark 18.
