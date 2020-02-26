After a cold-shooting first quarter, the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team warmed up against Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday night.
The top-ranked Riverhawks outscored SWOCC by 24 over the last three periods and remained unbeaten with an 87-67 victory in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in Coos Bay.
Umpqua (28-0, 15-0 South), which clinched the league title last week, set a school record by winning its 28th straight game to start the season.
Sophomore guard Hunter Boske came off the bench to lead the Riverhawks with 24 points, connecting on six 3-point field goals. It was her second-highest scoring output of the season.
Former Douglas High standout Darian Mitchell had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for UCC, hitting four 3-pointers. Cielo Gonzalez contributed 14 points and eight assists, and Sienna Riggle chipped in 10 points and seven boards.
Umpqua shot 44.4% from the field, 39.3% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the foul line and outrebounded the Lakers 43-23. UCC trailed 15-11 after one quarter.
Meghan Holloman had 16 points and four steals for SWOCC (11-17, 5-10). Taylor Morris added 13 points.
The Riverhawks can wrap up a perfect regular season Saturday at home against No. 4 Clackamas (21-5, 11-4). The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
UMPQUA (87) — Hunter Boske 9-18 0-0 24, Rincon 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 1-5 0-0 2, Riggle 5-8 0-0 10, Gonzalez 5-14 4-6 14, Mitchell 6-15 6-9 22, Gilbert 2-3 1-1 6, Yaro 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 32-72 12-18 87.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (67) — Meghan Holloman 7-10 1-1 16, Navy 1-6 0-5 2, Aotaki 4-6 0-0 10, Ramelow 3-7 2-3 8, Thalman 3-6 2-4 9, Neves 3-12 3-4 9, Borges 0-0 0-0 0,n Morris 3-9 6-7 13, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Fomai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-24 67.
Umpqua;11;21;27;28;—;87
SWOCC;15;13;23;16;—;67
3-Point Goals — UCC 11-28 (Boske 6-12, Rincon 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Gonzalez 0-4, Mitchell 4-8, Gilbert 1-1), SWOCC 5-17 (Aotaki 2-3, Navy 0-2, Holloman 1-2, Ramelow 0-4, Thalman 1-2, Neves 0-1, Morris 1-3). Total Fouls — UCC 20, SWOCC 19. Fouled Out — Ramelow. Rebounds — UCC 43 (Mitchell 10), SWOCC 23 (Thalman 6). Assists — UCC 11 (Gonzalez 8), SWOCC 8 (Ramelow 4). Turnovers — UCC 14, SWOCC 12.
