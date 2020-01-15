ALBANY — Umpqua Community College women's basketball coach Dave Stricklin doesn't mind winning ugly.
His top-ranked Riverhawks shot 38 percent from the field and were held to their lowest point total of the season, but used a solid defensive effort to hand Linn-Benton a 56-43 Northwest Athletic Conference South Region loss on Wednesday night.
Umpqua (17-0, 4-0 South) remained the lone unbeaten team in the NWAC. The Riverhawks moved into sole possession of first place in the league race after No. 6 Mt. Hood lost 83-74 to No. 4 Clackamas.
The Riverhawks lead the NWAC in scoring (83.9 points a game) and Linn-Benton (11-5, 0-3) ranks No. 1 in scoring defense (51.3).
"They played good defense and we didn't shoot well," Stricklin said. "For the most part we got good shots. I was really happy with our defense."
Former Douglas High School standout Darian Mitchell finished with 17 points and five rebounds for Umpqua, which led 25-17 at halftime. Mariam Yaro delivered a big game off the bench, getting 16 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Boske had nine points and three steals, while Grace Campbell contributed seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Amyr Lowe and Marri-Anna Martinez each scored 12 points for the Roadrunners, who shot 32 percent from the field and 9 percent from 3-point range.
UCC will host Mt. Hood (11-5, 3-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
UMPQUA (56) — Darian Mitchell 7-16 3-4 17, Rincon 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 3-6 0-0 7, Gonzalez 0-5 1-2 1, Boske 3-6 1-2 9, Riggle 0-3 1-4 1, Simons 0-2 2-2 2, Van Hook 0-1 1-2 1, Yaro 6-12 3-6 16. Totals 20-53 12-22 56.
LINN-BENTON (43) — Amyr Lowe 4-13 3-4 12, Marri-Anna Martinez 5-7 2-4 12, Huson 0-9 0-0 0, Chavez 2-9 0-0 4, Wagner 4-8 0-0 9, Killion 1-1 1-2 3, Myers 1-7 0-0 2, Dieu 0-0 1-2 1, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 7-12 43.
Umpqua;11;14;17;14;—;56
LBCC;11;6;11;15;—;43
3-Point Goals — UCC 4-19 (Boske 2-5, Campbell 1-2, Gonzalez 0-4, Mitchell 0-3, Van Hook 0-1, Yaro 1-4), LBCC 2-23 (Wagner 1-4, Lowe 1-5, Huson 0-7, Chavez 0-5, Myers 0-2). Total Fouls — UCC 18, LBCC 18. Rebounds — UCC 36 (Campbell 9), LBCC 25 (Huson, Chavez, Lowe, Wagner 4). Assists — UCC 14 (Gonzalez 5), LBCC 13 (Chavez 8). Turnovers — UCC 18, LBCC 16.
