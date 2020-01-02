WINCHESTER — The top-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team begins South Region play on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) against Clark as the lone unbeaten squad in the Northwest Athletic Conference with a 13-0 record.
"It means nothing," said Grace Campbell, one of 11 sophomores on the Riverhawks' roster. "That was part one of the season and now we're about to enter part two. What happened before has just prepared us for this, and now it's a clean slate. It's great to be 13-0 and ranked No. 1, but doesn't really mean anything once we get going after Saturday's game."
Clark (4-6), located in Vancouver, Washington, will visit as the underdog.
"We're playing pretty well coming into league," said sophomore guard Lainey Rincon, a Douglas High School graduate. "We have a lot of sophomores back which is really good. We have some things we need to work on, but for the most part we're ready to start league."
After finishing second in the NWAC Tournament the last two years, the Riverhawks are hoping to take the next step with an experienced team. First, though, is getting through a tough South Region.
In addition to Umpqua, No. 2 Clackamas (10-1), No. 4 Lane (11-2) and No. 6 Linn-Benton (11-2) are also ranked in the top eight in the NWAC coaches' poll.
"I think we're sitting in a good spot," Campbell said. "It's really hard with the pressure ... in the back of our heads we're 13-0, ranked No. 1 and not trying to get too cocky. It's more mental. It's a matter of whether we can respect where we're at and still respect the game and know anything can happen. We have to do what we have to do to get better."
UCC coach Dave Stricklin is pleased with his team's start, but feels there's plenty of room for improvement. The Riverhawks' two closest games so far have come against league foes Mt. Hood and Southwestern Oregon.
"One thing for the sophomores is we finished the calendar year (2019) at 29-3, and that's as good as I can remember for one class," Stricklin said. "We haven't paid too much attention to (being 13-0). We've tried to take every week, every game as a chance to get better.
"The majority of the really good teams are in the South Region. It's nice — certainly being better than 0-13 — but we haven't been overly excited about it. I don't think we've peaked yet, we're nowhere close to playing as well as we can play."
Umpqua leads the NWAC in scoring (84.9 points a game), field-goal percentage (49.4) and rebounding margin (19.8). The Riverhawks rank second in assists (19.6) and fourth in points allowed (54.3).
"Defense is an area where we need to improve," Rincon said. "We've been working on it a lot this year, but need to dial in a little more."
"Defense and fouling," Campbell added. "That got us in trouble a few times last weekend (at the Red Devil Holiday Classic). If we can eliminate some of those early fouls it's going to help us out and the end of the game won't be as close. Having all of our people on the floor will really help."
Offensively, Umpqua has showed good balance, with seven players averaging at least seven points a game. Last year, Taylor Stricklin and Darian Mitchell carried the load for the most part.
"That's the best way to do it," Dave Stricklin said. "All the freshmen we had coming back have all gotten better and we've added a couple who've been able to score. Last week in the tournament we had three different leading scorers and three different leading rebounders, and I think teams like that are much harder to prepare for than other teams with one or two leading scorers."
Sophomore guard Cielo Gonzalez (18.5 points, 3.6 assists) and sophomore forward Sienna Riggle (10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds) join Mitchell (15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds), Campbell (9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists) and Rincon (3.1 points, 3.0 assists) in the starting five.
Hunter Boske (9.5 points), gives the Riverhawks a 3-point threat off the bench, while Mariam Yaro (7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds), Maya Van Hook (5.4 points) and Hannah McKinney (4.5 points) have contributed.
Dave Stricklin said McKinney dislocated a shoulder during practice Wednesday and won't play Saturday. She's out indefinitely.
"There are definitely six out of nine potential playoff teams (in the South)," the coach said. "Every game will be a battle and will have some type of playoff ramifications attached to it."
