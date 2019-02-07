It wasn't a stellar performance on the road by the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team against Linn-Benton on Wednesday night.
But it was a win.
Cielo Gonzalez hit three key free throws down the stretch, including a pair with seven seconds remaining, and the third-ranked Riverhawks notched a 73-70 Northwest Athletic Conference South Region victory in Albany.
Umpqua (19-3, 8-1 South) kept pace with No. 1 Lane (21-2, 9-1) in the league race. The Titans defeated Southwestern Oregon, 79-55, in Eugene to remain a half-game ahead of the Riverhawks.
"They're all good wins at this time of the season, especially on the road," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "It doesn't matter if they're ugly. The second half was a grind."
The Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6), led by former North Douglas High standout Kalli Frieze, gave the Riverhawks all they could handle. Darian Mitchell gave Umpqua the lead for good at 68-67 with a layup with 1:24 left in the contest.
"Linn-Benton played better defensively than the first time," Dave Stricklin said. "They made it really hard for us to get the ball inside. We had some people who aren't our top scorers who were wide open at times and they didn't shoot very well."
Sophomore guard Taylor Stricklin played the entire 40 minutes for Umpqua, finishing with a team-high 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. Stricklin hit three 3-pointers.
Mitchell just missed a double-double, pulling down 18 rebounds to go along with nine points. She went the distance and only attempted five shots.
Gonzalez came off the bench for 16 points and four assists, sinking three treys. Sienna Riggle, Macie Reinen and Lexi Woodard each chipped in eight points.
UCC shot 44 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and 59 percent from the charity stripe and committed 18 turnovers. The two teams were tied at halftime, 39-39.
Frieze, who played at Umpqua last season as a freshman, finished with a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in 37 minutes. She made four 3s. Madeline Oakden added 15 points for the Roadrunners.
The Riverhawks, who have won eight straight, return to league play Saturday at home against third-place Mt. Hood (17-6, 8-2). The contest is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The No. 6 Saints beat Umpqua in the league opener.
UMPQUA (73) — Taylor Stricklin 7-15 2-4 19, Riggle 4-9 0-3 8, Reinen 2-6 4-4 8, Woodard 3-10 0-0 8, Mitchell 4-5 0-0 9, Rincon 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 2-7 1-2 5, Gonzalez 5-9 3-4 16. Totals 27-62 10-17 73.
LINN-BENTON (70) — Kalli Frieze 7-14 3-3 21, Oakden 6-16 3-4 15, Huson 2-10 0-0 4, Collins 2-8 0-0 5, Kinnibaugh 2-11 0-0 6, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Beovich-Farris 3-7 0-0 7, Lowe 4-14 1-1 9, Ely 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-82 7-8 70.
Umpqua;17;22;20;14;—;73
LBCC;14;25;19;12;—;70
3-Point Goals — UCC 9-18 (Stricklin 3-5, Gonzalez 3-6, Woodard 2-4, Mitchell 1-1, Gilbert 0-1, Campbell 0-1), LBCC 9-32 (Frieze 4-7, Oakden 0-3, Huson 0-5, Collins 1-2, Kinnibaugh 2-9, Clark 1-1, Beovich-Farris 1-2, Lowe 0-3). Total Fouls — UCC 11, LBCC 14. Rebounds — UCC 52 (Mitchell 18), LBCC 35 (Huson 8). Assists — UCC 11 (Gonzalez 4), LBCC 10 (Huson 5). Turnovers — UCC 18, LBCC 7.
