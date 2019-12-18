WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College point guard Cielo Gonzalez has been selected the Northwest Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Gonzalez, a 5-foot-6 sophomore from Springfield, was honored for her efforts in the Tacoma Crossover which concluded Monday. The top-ranked Riverhawks went 3-0 and remained unbeaten on the season at 10-0.

Gonzalez averaged 21.3 points (scoring a career-high of 34 against Wenatchee Valley), 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists and converted all 11 of her free-throw attempts in the tournament.

She's averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals on the season.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

