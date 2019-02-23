WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College freshman Sienna Riggle had 18 points and eight rebounds in the Riverhawks' 83-63 victory over Clark College in Saturday afternoon's Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball game.
The 5-foot-11 forward from Stansbury, Utah, came out strong and scored 14 of her points in the first half. She was 8 for 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.
"Sienna Riggle did a great job," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "She stepped up and picked up the slack while they were focused on Darian (Mitchell) and Taylor (Stricklin)."
Riggle's parents flew in from Utah a few days ago for a visit with their daughter.
"Having them fly here was motivating," Riggle said. "It's nice to go out and play well, but I'm not going to dwell on it because we have some tough games ahead of us."
The Riverhawks (23-4, 12-2 South) were led in scoring by Darian Mitchell, who put up 22 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Stricklin had 18 points and five assists.
"Taylor and Darian are a big threat," Riggle said. "We need to work hard in practice and we go hard in practice to make sure we're ready for Lane and for the tournament."
But in the 20-point win, coach Stricklin noticed a lot of things that need to be worked on before Umpqua heads to Lane on Wednesday.
"I'm happy we won and I'm happy everybody got to play, but we've got big games coming up. There were specific plays we wanted to set up, and our execution was bad," coach Stricklin said. "In a game like this it makes no real difference, but the margin of error is not as big in the games we've got coming up. I'm disappointed we didn't execute some of those plays."
Lane is the top team in the South Region, but the Riverhawks only trail the Titans by one game.
Both teams, and Mt. Hood, have already qualified for the 2019 NWAC Basketball Championships which start on March 9.
UCC led 39-24 at halftime of Saturday's game, and a 30-point third quarter for the Riverhawks sealed the deal. The Riverhawks started the fourth with a 69-37 lead.
Coach Stricklin put his substitutes in for the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Penguins (5-20, 3-11) continued to press.
In the last three minutes of the game there were 12 free throws, 10 for Clark and two for Umpqua. Desiree Maddern sank both shots for the Riverhawks.
Payton Wangler made one of her two attemps, Hailee Neibauer made two, and Jodi Thomasian went 5 of 6.
Neibauer led the Penguins with a total of 15 points, Thomasian added 14. Mahrysa Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Umpqua's Grace Campbell had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Saturday's game started about an hour late, as Clark was stuck in traffic due to a fatal accident on Interstate 5 earlier in the day.
CLARK (63) — Hailee Neibauer 5-14 5-6 15, Wangler 2-14 4-8 10, Thomasian, 5-17 4-7 14, Hunter 3-12 0-0 6, Mills 0-4 0-2 0, Thomas 6-16 0-0 12, Joy 2-4 2-2 6, VanNess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-81 15-25 63.
UMPQUA (83) — Darian Mitchell 7-11 6-10 22, Rincon 1-1 0-0 2, Riggle 8-11 2-4 18, Stricklin 6-17 5-6 18, Woodard 2-3 1-2 5, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 3-5 3-4 9, Maddern 0-2 3-4 3, Ortiz 0-3 0-0 0, Gonzalez 1-3 2-2 4, Reinen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 22-32 83.
Clark;11;13;13;26;—;63
Umpqua;20;19;30;14;—;72
3-Point Goals — Clark 2-15 (Wangler 2-9), UCC 3-11 (Mitchell 2-3, Stricklin 1-5). Rebounds – Clark 31 (Thomas 10), UCC 50 (Mitchell 12). Assists — Clark 6 (Hunter 2), UCC 16 (Stricklin 5). Steals — Clark 13 (Neibauer 5), UCC 9 (Mitchell 3). Turnovers — Clark 14, UCC 23. Total Fouls — Clark 23, UCC 16. Fouled Out — Mills, Hunter.
