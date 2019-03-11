Umpqua Community College's women's basketball team will be preparing for Big Bend Community College this week.
UCC (27-4) will face the Vikings in the Final Four match of the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at Everett Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Riverhawks defeats Grays Harbor, 86-68, in Sunday's Elite Eight game of the NWAC Tournament to advance to the championship weekend.
Taylor Stricklin scored 29 points and was 7 of 15 from behind the 3-point line. Darian Mitchell contributed 26 points and 15 rebounds.
Cielo Gonzalez came off the bench to score 20 points. She scored 13 of her points in the third quarter to hold off a Choker (16-12) comeback.
"I knew that it was a close game and I knew they were closing in on Darian and Taylor so I took it on myself to become another threat and go to the basket," Gonzalez said in her postgame interview.
Grace Campbell had 14 rebounds and six assists in the game.
"One of our goals for most games is rebounding, so we practice a lot on rebounds we have a lot of drills with rebound, rebound, rebound," Mitchell said. "Everything we do is about rebounds, so having three or so people a game that can get 10-plus is really good for us. If we can just keep pushing ourselvs to get those rebounds, we can do anything."
At halftime UCC led 45-35. Grays Harbor outscored Umpqua 22-20 in the third quarter, but the Riverhawks came back in the final quarter with an overwhelming 21 points compared to 11 from the Chokers.
Grays Harbor was led by Charleea Armstrong and Sandin Kidder with 25 points apiece.
The winner of the Umpqua/Big Bend game will face the winner of the Lane/Wenatchee Valley game in the championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
GRAYS HARBOR (68) — Charleea Armstrong 8-15 2-2 25, Sandin Kidder 10-27 2-6 25, Teel 2-12 3-4 8, Hernandez 2-7 0-0 4, Byrd 1-3 0-0 2, Dyer 1-1 0-0 2, Mendoza 0-1 0-0 0, Webster 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-68 7-12 68.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (86) — Taylor Stricklin 11-22 0-1 29, Mitchell 12-23 2-4 26, Gonzalez 6-9 4-8 20, Riggle 0-4 1-2 1, Reinen 0-2 0-0 0, Woodard 2-3 0-1 4, Rincon 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 3-6 0-3 6. Totals 34-70 7-19 86.
Grays Harbor;18;17;22;11;—;68
Umpqua;22;23;20;21;—;86
3-Point Goals — GH 11-28 (Teel 1-5, Armstrong 7-15, Hernandez 0-1, Kidder 3-10), UCC 11-25 (Stricklin 7-15, Reinen 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Gonzalez 4-7). Rebounds — GH 37 (Armstrong 7, Byrd 7), UCC 53 (Mitchell 15). Assists — GH 17 (Teel 5, Kidder 5), UCC 23 (Campbell 6). Steals — GH 7 (Mendoza 2), UCC 12 (Gonzalez 5). Blocks — GH 5 (Byrd 2), UCC 0. Turnovers — GH 18, UCC 16. Total Fouls — GH 17, UCC 11. A — 118.
