The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with an 87-23 whipping of Portland Community College on Saturday in the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational at Randall Hall in Oregon City.
Sienna Riggle led four Riverhawks in double figures with 16 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots. Mariam Yaro just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Darian Mitchell and Hannah McKinney each added 10 points.
Umpqua shot 58 percent from the field, 100 percent from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Panthers 62-13. Mitchell and Lainey Rincon each made five assists, and Grace Campbell had five steals on the defensive end.
Tynesha Parnell had 11 points for the Panthers, who only had five players available and shot 11 percent from the field.
The Riverhawks will end the tournament Sunday with a game against Southwestern Oregon.
UMPQUA (87) — Sienna Riggle 7-9 2-2 16, Campbell 1-4 0-0 2, Rincon 3-3 0-0 6, Gonzalez 2-5 0-0 4, Mitchell 5-7 0-0 10, Boske 1-2 0-0 3, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2, Maddern 0-2 0-0 0, Finn 2-4 0-0 4, Ortiz 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 2-4 0-0 4, Van Hook 4-5 0-0 8, Yaro 5-8 4-4 14, Woodard 1-5 0-0 2, McKinney 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 40-69 6-6 87.
PORTLAND (23) — Tynesha Parnell 3-25 3-6 11, Strickland 0-9 1-2 1, Brown 1-4 2-4 4, Howard 1-8 4-4 6, Guadarrama 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 5-47 11-18. 23.
Umpqua;34;22;19;12;—;87
Portland;3;8;9;3;—;23
3-Point Goals — UCC 1-6 (Campbell 0-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Boske 1-2, Gilbert 0-1, Simons 0-1), PCC 2-22 (Strickland 0-6, Parnell 2-16). Total Fouls — UCC 20, PCC 6. Rebounds — UCC 62 (Yaro 9), PCC 13 (Parnell 4). Assists — UCC 33 (Rincon, Mitchell 5), PCC 0. Turnovers — UCC 15, PCC 17.
