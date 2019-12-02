The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team received its toughest challenge of the young season on Sunday at the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational at Randall Hall in Oregon City.
The Riverhawks trailed Southwestern Oregon by four at halftime, but outscored the Lakers 49-36 in the second half to take an 83-74 win on the final day of the tournament.
Sophomore forward Darian Mitchell led Umpqua (4-0) with a season-high 24 points, hitting 10 of 16 shots. Sophomore forward Sienna Riggle added a season-high 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out.
Grace Campbell contributed eight points, a game-high 10 rebounds and four assists in the victory. Cielo Gonzalez had 13 points and seven assists and Lainey Rincon chipped in eight rebounds and five assists.
The Riverhawks shot 42 percent from the field, 22 percent from 3-point range and 56 percent from the free-throw line.
Jasey Ramelow led SWOCC (2-5) with 19 points.
UCC will face Centralia in the Centralia (Washington) Blazer Classic at 7 p.m. Friday.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (74) — Jasey Ramelow 7-14 1-2 19, Neves 4-10 4-4 13, Morris 3-6 4-5 11, Holloman 1-3 3-4 5, Thalman 1-2 4-4 6, Navy 0-0 0-0 0, Aotaki 2-4 1-2 7, Neff 5-9 1-2 13. Totals 23-48 18-23 74.
UMPQUA (83) — Darian Mitchell 10-16 2-4 24, Ricon 2-10 0-0 4, Campbell 3-9 1-6 8, Riggle 10-14 1-3 21, Gonzalez 3-13 6-6 13, Boske 1-7 1-2 3, Simons 0-1 0-0 0, Yaro 3-6 2-4 8, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 32-767 15-27 83.
SWOCC;18;25;18;18;—;74
Umpqua;19;15;26;23;—;83
3-Point Goals — SWOCC 10-23 (Ramelow 4-9, Neves 1-5, Morris, 12-1, Holloman 0-1, Aotaki 2-4, Neff 2-3), UCC 4-18 (Mitchell 2-6, Ricon 0-1, Campbell 1-1, Gonzalez 1-5, Boske 0-4). Total Fouls — SWOCC 23, UCC 23. Fouled Out — Morris, Riggle. Rebounds — SWOCC 36 (Holloman 8), UCC 40 (Campbell 10). Assists — SWOCC 14 (Aotaki 4), UCC 20 (Gonzalez 7). Turnovers — SWOCC 21, UCC 14.
