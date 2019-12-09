Sophomore guard Cielo Gonzalez scored 25 points and the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a 92-58 win over Blue Mountain Sunday on the final day of the Centralia Blazer Classic in Centralia, Washington.
Gonzalez shot 7 of 10 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and 8 of 10 from the free-throw stripe and made three steals in 18 minutes.
Jalisa Simons (11 points), Maya Van Hook (10) and Hannah McKinney (10) also scored in double figures for the Riverhawks (7-0 ). Mariam Yaro added eight points and seven rebounds.
The 'Hawks were without starting post Darian Mitchell (sprained ankle) for the second straight game.
Madi McKrola led Blue Mountain (0-7) with 19 points.
UCC will meet Tacoma at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Crossover.
UMPQUA (92) — Cielo Gonzalez 7-10 8-10 25, Rincon 0-0 0-2 0, Campbell 2-7 0-0 4, Riggle 3-7 1-2 7, Yaro 2-5 4-6 8, Boske 4-13 0-0 9, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 2, Maddern 3-4 0-0 6, Finn 0-3 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 3-5 5-6 11, Van Hook 3-3 4-8 10, McKinney 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 33-66 22-34 92.
BLUE MOUNTAIN (58) — Madi McKrola 8-20 3-4 19, Skramstad 4-9 4-8 14, Christensen 1-5 1-2 4, Wheeler 4-7 0-0 8, Van Steenkist 2-6 1-2 6, Fox 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 1-1 3-7 5, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Munoz 1-3 0-0 2, Glenn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-23 58.
Umpqua;21;27;28;16;—;92
B. Mountain;11;18;18;11;—;58
3-Point Goals — UCC 4-12 (Campbell 0-2, Gonzalez 3-5, Boske 1-5), B.M. 4-16 (Skramstad 2-6, Christensen 1-3, Van Steenkist 1-3, Fox 0-1, Rodriguez 0-2, Munoz 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 26, B.M. 23. Fouled Out — McKinney. Rebounds — UCC 47 (Yaro, Maddern 7), B.M. 25 (Wheeler 7). Assists — UCC 16 (Campbell 4), B.M. 7 (Skramstad, Van Steenkist 2). Turnovers — UCC 17, B.M. 24.
