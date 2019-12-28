LONGVIEW, Wash. — The top-ranked Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team advanced to Sunday’s championship game of the Red Devil Holiday Classic at Lower Columbia College.
Umpqua (12-0) beat Centralia 79-54 in Friday’s first-round pairing, then rolled No. 8 Yakima Valley 97-79 in the semifinals Saturday.
Cielo Gonzalez had 19 points, seven steals and five assists to pace the Riverhawks in Friday’s opener, while Hunter Boske scored 18 on 7-for-12 shooting off the bench. Sienna Riggle had eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds and Darian Mitchell added nine points and 11 boards.
Saturday, Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points and pulled down nine boards as the Riverhawks used an 18-2 first-quarter run to lead 39-15 after the first 10 minutes. Gonzalez added 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals, while Grace Campbell (19 points) and Riggle (10) also scored in double figures. Lainey Rincon dished out six assists also for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks will face Mt. Hood in the championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday’s Game
YAKIMA VALLEY (78) — Kalli Willett 7-12 4-4 19, Rasmussen 2-10 1-2 7, Aleck 6-12 2-2 15, Hart 5-13 4-5 15, T.Mills 2-7 0-0 4, N. Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 5-10 0-0 11, Skyles 1-3 0-0 2, Delp 0-5 0-0 0, Sinclair 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-77 11-13 78.
UMPQUA (97) — Darian Mitchell 13-23-0-0 28, Cielo Gonzalez 9-15 1-1 23, Rincon 2-2 2-4 6, Campbell 9-12 0-0 19, Riggle 5-8 0-3 10, Boske 3-8 0-0 9, Maddern 0-0 0-2 0, Yaro 1-3 0-2 2. Totals .
Yakima Vly. 15 19 21 23 — 78
Umpqua 39 18 21 19 — 97
3-Point Goals — Y.V. 7-23 (Rasmussen 2-8, Aleck 1-1, N. Mills 1-1, Willett 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Hart 1-5), UCC 10-20 (Gonzalez 4-7, Boske 3-6, Mitchell 2-4, Campbell 1-2, Yaro 0-1). Total Fouls — Y.V. 12, UCC 12. Rebounds — Y.V. 22 (Delp 5), UCC 49 (Campbell, Riggle 12). Assists — Y.V. 19 (three with 4), UCC 20 (Gonzalez 7). Turnovers — Y.V. 12, UCC 29.
Friday’s Game
UMPQUA (79) — Cielo Gonzalez 6-17 4-7 19, Rincon 1-2 1-2 3, Campbell 3-5 1-3 8, Riggle 3-9 2-3 8, Mitchell 4-11 1-2 9, Boske 7-12 0-0 18, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-1 0-2 0, Van Hook 1-3 0-1 2, Yaro 1-4 4-6 6, McKinney 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-68 13-26 79.
CENTRALIA (54) — Caitlin Yenne 8-18 1-3 18, Cudney 2-5 5-8 9, Cai 2-5 0-0 4, Cash 3-7 0-0 7, Nurmi 3-13 1-2 7, Huffine 1-6 2-2 5, Wilkerson 1-2 1-2 4, Narolski 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 20-59 10-19 54.
Umpqua 24 11 20 24 — 79
Centralia 6 15 18 15 — 54
3-Point Goals — UCC 8-22 (Boske 4-7, Gonzalez 3-8, Campbell 1-2, Ricon 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), Cent. 4-23 (Yenne 1-2, Wilkerson 1-2, Cash 1-4, Huffine 1-6, Cai 0-1, Narolski 0-1, Nurmi 0-7). Total Fouls — UCC 19, Cent. 18. Fouled Out — Cash. Rebounds — UCC 49 (Riggle 13), Cent. 25 (Cudney, Yenne 5). Assists — UCC 16 (Gonzalez 5), Cent. 9 (Nurmi 3). Turnovers — UCC 20, Cent. 22.
