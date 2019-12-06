CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team built a 25-point lead through three quarters and settled for a 73-54 win over Centralia on Friday in the Centralia Blazer Classic.
Grace Campbell finished with a game-high 19 points for the Riverhawks (5-0), sinking 8 of 11 shots. Cielo Gonzalez (16 points) and Hunter Boske (15) also scored in double figures.
Darian Mitchell just missed a double-double, getting nine points and 11 rebounds. Mariam Yaro contributed six points and 10 boards.
UCC outrebounded the Blazers 45-29. Caitlin Yenne led Centralia (2-3) with 17 points.
The Riverhawks will play Whatcom at 4 p.m. Saturday.
CENTRALIA (54) — Caitlin Yenne 7-16 3-5 17, Cudney 1-2 4-4 6, Cai 1-6 3-4 6, Cash 3-9 0-0 7, Nurmi 1-7 1-1 3, Huffine 1-7 0-0 3, Wilkerson 2-11 4-5 9, Narolski 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 17-59 15-18 54.
UMPQUA (73) — Grace Campbell 8-11 0-0 19, Rincon 0-1 0-0 0, Riggle 1-6 3-4 5, Gonzalez 6-11 3-7 16, Mitchell 4-9 1-2 9, Boske 6-10 0-0 15, Gilbert 0-0 1-2 1, Maddern 0-1 0-0 0, Finn 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-3 0-1 2, Van Hook 0-0 0-0 0, Yaro 2-6 2-2 6, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-17 73.
Centralia;17;9;9;19;—;54
Umpqua;23;15;22;13;—;73
3-Point Goals — Cen. 5-31 (Cai 1-5, Yenne 0-2, Cash 1-4, Nurmi 0-6, Huffine 1-7, Wilkerson 1-6, Narolski 1-1), UCC 7-20 (Campbell 3-5, Gonzalez 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Boske 3-6, Simons 0-1, Yaro 0-1). Total Fouls — Cen. 11, UCC 18. Rebounds — Cen. 29 (Cudney, Cash 6), UCC 45 (Mitchell 11). Assists — Cen. 7 (Nurmi 3), UCC 10 (Gonzalez 4). Turnovers — Cen. 21, UCC 25.
