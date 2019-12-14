TACOMA, Wash. — Nothing spectacular, but another win for the Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team on Saturday.
The top-ranked Riverhawks (8-0) remained the lone unbeaten team in the Northwest Athletic Conference, defeating Tacoma 74-36 in the first round of the Tacoma Crossover.
UCC coach Dave Stricklin used 14 players in the game and 11 of them scored. Sienna Riggle, Cielo Gonzalez and Jalisa Simons each scored 10 points.
Sophomore post Darian Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle. The ex-Douglas High School star contributed six points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Riverhawks shot 53 percent from the field and 73 percent from the charity stripe.
Adrienne Washington had 17 points and seven rebounds for Tacoma (2-7). The Titans only shot 25 percent from the field and committed 23 turnovers.
UCC will play Peninsula at 2 p.m. Sunday.
UMPQUA (74) — Sienna Riggle 4-7 2-4 10, Cielo Gonzalez 3-8 3-3 10, Jalisa Simons 5-7 0-0 10, Rincon 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 2-3 0-0 5, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 6, Boske 3-10 0-0 6, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 2, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Finn 0-1 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-3 0-0 0, Van Hook 3-4 2-3 8, Yaro 4-5 1-1 9, McKinney 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 8-11 74.
TACOMA (36) — Adrienne Washington 8-15 0-0 17, Serafica 2-13 0-0 5, Montoya 2-9 1-2 5, Campbell 2-5 0-0 5, Rodriguez 0-5 0-0 0, Rideout 1-7 0-0 2, Magadia 0-2 0-0 0, Grosvenor 0-1 0-0 0, Calzadillas 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 16-64 1-2 36.
Umpqua 13 19 24 18 — 74
Tacoma 12 9 8 7 — 36
3-Point Goals — UCC 2-16 (Rincon 0-1, Campbell 1-1, Gonzalez 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Boske 0-5, Ortiz 0-2, Simons 0-1, Van Hook 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 10, Tac. 13. Rebounds — UCC 48 (Yaro 8), Tac. 24 (Rodriguez 9). Assists — UCC 22 (Mitchell 5), Tac. 8 (Rodriguez 4). Turnovers — UCC 20, Tac. 23.
