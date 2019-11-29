The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team took a 31-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 93-45 win over the Metro All-Stars on Friday in the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational at Randall Hall in Oregon City.
The Riverhawks (2-0) used all 15 of their players in the contest and 12 of them scored.
Sophomore guard Hunter Boske, a transfer from Mt. Hood C.C., led Umpqua with 18 points. She hit four 3-point field goals.
"She's a shooter," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "We lost Taylor (Stricklin), but added Hunter. We've seen a lot of zone the last couple of games and she's been able to catch and shoot and the girls have done a good job looking for her."
Cielo Gonzalez (15 points), Darian Mitchell (14), Sienna Riggle (12) and Mariam Yaro (10) also scored in double figures for UCC, which shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.
The Riverhawks held a 51-28 rebounding advantage, with Paulina Finn grabbing nine caroms and Riggle seven. UCC was credited with 26 assists on 38 field goals, with Alexus Woodard leading the way with five.
"So far, we've been able to get everybody some playing time," Stricklin said. "I thought the defense was good by the second and third units."
Miranda Martine had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Metro All-Stars.
Umpqua will meet Portland C.C. at 2 p.m. Saturday.
METRO ALL-STARS (45) — Miranda Martine 3-10 6-6 13, Howe 2-6 0-1 4, Snodderly 5-12 0-0 10, Ball 2-11 2-4 6, Kanalz 2-3 1-2 6, Cross 2-8 0-0 5, Ma. Martine 0-5 1-2 1. Totals 16-55 10-15 45.
UMPQUA (93) — Hunter Boske 7-12 0-0 18, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Riggle 6-12 0-0 12, Gonzalez 6-10 0-0 15, Mitchell 5-6 1-2 14, Rincon 3-5 0-0 6, Gilbert 1-6 0-0 3, Maddern 1-1 2-2 4, Finn 0-2 2-4 2, Ortiz 1-4 0-0 3, Simons 1-3 0-0 2, Van Hook 0-0 0-0 0, Yaro 5-8 0-0 10, Woodard 2-3 0-0 4, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-74 5-8 93.
Metro;11;15;12;7;—;45
Umpqua;21;36;29;7;—;93
3-Point Goals — Metro 3-15 (Howe 0-1, Snodderly 0-1, Ball 0-2, Mi. Martine 1-4, Kanalz 1-2, Cross 1-4, Ma. Martine 0-1), UCC 12-29 (Boske 4-9, Campbell 0-2, Gonzalez 3-5, Mitchell 3-3, Rincon 0-1, Gilbert 1-5, Ortiz 1-2, Yaro 0-2). Total Fouls — Metro 8, UCC 17. Fouled Out — McKinney. Rebounds — Metro 28 (Mi. Martine 7), UCC 51 (Finn 9). Assists — Metro 10 (Mi. Martine 4), UCC 26 (Woodard 5). Turnovers — Metro 23, UCC 16.
