Taylor Stricklin and Darian Mitchell scored 25 points apiece to help Umpqua Community College to an 84-53 victory over Chemeketa in Wednesday's Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball game.
Mitchell was 10 of 15 from the field, made three 3-point goals and was 2 for 2 from the free-throw line for UCC (22-4 11-2 South). In addition to her 25 points, she also had eight rebounds.
Taylor Stricklin went 7 of 13 from behind the arch for 21 of her points. She scored five 3s in the second half against Chemeketa (12-12, 7-6).
Umpqua came out strong, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and taking a 43-33 lead into halftime.
Grace Campbell came off the bench for the Riverhawks to add 11 points and 12 rebounds. Cielo Gonzalez contributed 12 points.
Chemeketa was led in scoring by Sophia Poole with 11 and Majestic Moler with 10 points.
UCC was the No. 4 team in Wednesdays NWAC coaches poll. Lane is the only South Region team ranked higher, earning the top spot. Big Bend and Wenatchee Valley take up the No. 3 and 4 spot, respectively.
Umpqua hosts Clark at 2 p.m. Saturday.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (84) — Taylor Stricklin 9-18 0-0 25, Darian Mitchell 10-15 2-2 25, Rincon 1-2 0-0 2, Riggle 2-7 1-2 5, Woodard 1-7 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 5-10 1-2 11, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 5-8 1-2 12. Totals 34-69 5-8 84.
CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (53) — Sophia Poole 4-12 1-2 11, Moler 4-7 2-4 10, Gambill 4-10 1-2 9, Hall 0-6 0-2 0, McGlothan 3-7 1-1 7, Hoylman 2-6 0-0 5, Burns 0-2 0-0 0, Hop 2-8 0-0 5, Kerlegan 2-6 2-2 6, Hicks 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 0-0 53.
Umpqua;22;21;19;22;–;84
Chemeketa;10;23;10;10;—;53
3-Point Goals — UCC 11-22 (Stricklin 7-13, Mitchell 3-3, Gonzalez 1-3), CCC 4-23 (Poole 2-7, Hoylman 1-4, Hop 1-6). Rebounds — UCC 47 (Campbell 12), CCC 24 (Gambill 6). Assists — UCC 22 (Stricklin 5), CCC 15 (Hall 3, Hoylman 3). Steals — UCC 11 (Mitchell 4), CCC 8 (Kerlegan 3). Turnovers — UCC 16, CCC 18. Total Fouls — UCC 16, CCC 11.
