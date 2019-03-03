WINCHESTER — The day belonged to Taylor Stricklin on Sunday afternoon.
Stricklin, the lone sophomore on the Umpqua Community College women's basketball roster playing in her final game at home, scored a career-high 37 points and broke the season record for most 3-point field goals in a 98-57 rout of Portland in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
The fourth-ranked Riverhawks (24-4, 13-2 South) conclude the regular season Monday in Eugene against No. 1 Lane (26-2, 14-1), needing a win to earn a share of the league title and claim the South Region's No. 1 seed for the NWAC tournament.
Umpqua won the first meeting between the two teams, 91-87, on Jan. 30.
Stricklin — who played two years at Roseburg High and led Sutherlin to state titles her last two seasons — finished with nine 3-pointers against the Panthers (1-25, 0-16). She now has 119 treys on the season, surpassing the previous UCC record of 118 set by Kristi Fallin during the 2008-09 season.
Stricklin hit her final 3 with 4:50 left in the contest, then was replaced shortly after.
Taylor Stricklin ranks third on UCC's career scoring list with 1,201 points, trailing Heidi Buehler (1,303 from 2000-02) and Jordan Stotler (1,207 from 2016-18).
"It was fun. I've grown up around here," Taylor Stricklin said. "It has been a bittersweet day, I've been thinking about it all week. I'm glad we got to go out on a win, had a good game and played well as a team. That's all you can really ask for in your last game (at home).
"I absolutely love Kristi (Fallin). She was a big inspiration to me growing up. I watched her work ethic ... how much time she put in and how much she loved it, and I wanted to be like her. I kind of followed her example."
Fallin, a Roseburg graduate, went on to play at the University of Oregon.
The Riverhawks, who hadn't played since Feb. 23 due to the weather and power outages, broke the game open by outscoring Portland 19-4 in the second quarter.
Taylor Stricklin scored 22 points in the second half, sinking six 3s. She added six assists and three steals in the game. Her teammates made an extra effort to get her the ball behind the 3-point line.
"This has been her second home really since the day she was born," said Dave Stricklin, her father and the UCC head coach. "I know all week she said she hoped she could get it (record) today at home and I kept telling her there's no way she'll be able to get it, but I'm really happy for her.
"This is the last time a lot of people will be able to see her play in person, and we've got some family here. With all those factors I couldn't be happier."
Darian Mitchell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Umpqua. Sienna Riggle chipped in 13 points and seven boards, and Cielo Gonzalez came off the bench for 13 points.
"You could tell we hadn't played a game in a week," Taylor Stricklin said. "You can't control the weather, but we all did a pretty good job this week of trying to stay focused. It's been a mentally exhausting week. It took us a little bit to get into it, but once we started getting in the flow of things it was fine."
Nautica McMurry had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Panthers.
PORTLAND (57) — Nautica McMurry 6-13 4-4 17, Miyagi 1-3 0-0 3, Villeda 4-8 0-0 8, Snair 6-22 1-2 16, Turpin 3-10 0-0 6, Jaramillo 1-2 1-2 4, Dominguez 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 21-59 9-12 57.
UMPQUA (98) — Taylor Stricklin 13-28 2-4 37, Rincon 1-2 0-0 2, Riggle 5-9 3-6 13, Woodard 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 7-12 2-2 16, Gilbert 0-5 0-0 0, Campbell 4-6 0-0 8, Maddern 0-1 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-2 0-0 0, Gonzalez 4-8 3-3 13, Reinen 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 38-85 10-15 98.
Portland;19;4;16;18;—;57
Umpqua;25;19;29;25;—;98
3-Point Goals — PCC 6-20 (Snair 3-9, Miyagi 1-3, Turpin 0-4, McMurry 1-2, Jaramillo 1-1, Dominguez 0-1), UCC 12-34 (Stricklin 9-22, Rincon 0-1, Woodard 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Ortiz 0-2, Gonzalez 2-4, Reinen 1-2). Total Fouls — PCC 12, UCC 11. Rebounds — PCC 25 (Villeda 7), UCC 45 (Mitchell, Campbell 9). Assists — PCC 8 (McMurry 5), UCC 27 (Stricklin, Reinen 6). Turnovers — PCC 18, UCC 9.
