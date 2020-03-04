The No. 1-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team had three first-team selections and the defensive player of the year in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region all-league voting conducted by the coaches.
Sophomores Darian Mitchell, Grace Campbell and Cielo Gonzalez made the first team, and Campbell was named Defensive Player of the Year. Umpqua's Dave Stricklin was Coach of the Year.
The Riverhawks went unbeaten during the regular season, finishing 29-0 overall and 16-0 in the South.
Clackamas freshman Brooke Bullock was the league's MVP.
NWAC South Region
Women's Basketball All-Stars
MVP — Brooke Bullock, fr., Clackamas.
Freshman of the Year — Brooke Bullock, Clackamas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Grace Campbell, soph., Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — Dave Stricklin, Umpqua.
First Team — Darian Mitchell, soph., Umpqua; Kalina Rojas, soph., Lane; Grace Campbell, soph., Umpqua; Cielo Gonzalez, soph., Umpqua; Megan Fossen, soph., Lane.
Second Team — Kylie Guelsdorf, soph., Clackamas; Kealani Neves, fr., Southwestern Oregon; Emily Webber, soph., Mt. Hood; Alexa Bender, soph., Chenmeketa; Rose Gwillim, fr., Mt. Hood.
All-Defensive Team — Brooke Bullock, fr., Clackamas; Alexa Bender, fr., Chemeketa; Allison Killion, fr., Linn-Benton; Hailey Stevens, fr., Lane; Meghan Holloman, soph., Southwestern Oregon.
