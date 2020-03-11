Umpqua's game with Everett in the first round of the Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany has been moved back to 2 p.m.
Lane dropped out of the tournament on Wednesday. The Titans of Eugene, the No. 2 seed from the South Region, were scheduled to play Bellevue, the No. 3 seed from the North, at 2 p.m. Thursday following the UCC game at noon.
"We have recently been informed by Lane Community College administration that we are not permitted to participate in the NWAC Basketball Championship Tournament due to public health concerns," a message said on the LCC web site.
Bellevue will receive a bye and play the Yakima Valley-Centralia winner at 5 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. The Everett-Umpqua winner takes on North Idaho at 3 p.m.
The Riverhawks (29-0) were ranked No. 1 and Lane (23-6) No. 3 in the final NWAC coaches poll.
The women's tournament was moved to Albany for the first two rounds after the Everett campus was closed last Thursday as Snohomish County health officials confirmed a case of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
The women's Final Four is scheduled to be played Saturday and Sunday at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. The entire men's tournament is at Clackamas.
The No. 6 Umpqua men (25-4) meet Treasure Valley (14-13) at 4 p.m. Thursday.
