WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College's Grace Campbell has been selected the Northwest Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Campbell, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard from Gladstone, helped the top-ranked and unbeaten Riverhawks to a pair of South Region wins over Chemeketa and No. 4 Clackamas last week. Campbell averaged 21 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3.5 steals in the two contests.
She's averaging 10.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.