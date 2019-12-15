WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men's wrestling team only managed one win in a 41-6 dual meet loss to No. 2 Clackamas on Friday in the UCC gym.
UCC got a fall from Garrett Russell, a Roseburg High School graduate, at 157 pounds. The sophomore stuck Caiden Cohen in 4:16.
Hunter Sparks, a Roseburg grad, picked up a forfeit win for the Cougars at 133. Sparks began his college wrestling career at Cal Poly.
Clackamas 41, Umpqua 6
125 — Eddie Daniel Jr., CCC, maj. dec. Tanner Ulrey, UCC, 11-1. 133 — Hunter Sparks, CCC, won by forfeit. 141 — Marckis Branford, CCC, tf. Kobe Olson, UCC, 18-2 (4:39). 149 — Gregory Guzman, CCC, p. Titus Mejia, UCC, 6:54 (OT). 157 — Garrett Russell, UCC, p. Caiden Cohen, CCC, 4:16. 165 — Beau Bradley, CCC, tf. Caleb Werner, UCC, 16-1 (3:22). 174 — No match. 184 — Romeo Manue, CCC, p. Gottlieb Davis, UCC, 4:08. 197 — Kyle Richards, CCC, p. Hunter Hillard, UCC, 2:06. 285 — Tarik Sutkovic, CCC, dec. Jayden de Fond, UCC, 6-1.
