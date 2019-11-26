Umpqua sophomore Jade Piper scored a victory over a defending national champion, highlighting the Riverhawks’ effort at Sunday’s Spokane Women’s Open wrestling tournament.
Piper opened her tournament in the 170-pound bracket by scoring a third-round pin of Pacific Lutheran’s Lena Flanagan. The match was stopped with 22 seconds remaining.
Flanagan won the National Wrestling Coaches Association 170-pound national championship last February and was a member of the United States Junior National Team.
Piper settled for a fourth-place finish, dropping her second match and scoring a technical fall in the consolation bracket before dropping the third-place match to Ivory Ayers from the University of Providence.
Umpqua finished eighth in the 17-team field with 34.5 team points. Southern Oregon University won the team title with 125.5 points while Providence was second at 111.5.
Faith Strode went 2-2 in the 116-pound class with all four of her matches decided by technical fall. After losing in the first round, Strode posted back-to-back techs on the consolation side before being eliminated by Eastern Oregon University’s Amber Pair in the consolation quarterfinals.
Esthela Trevino (1-3) won her opening match, a one-minute, 15-second pin of Grays Harbor’s Cecilia Saavedra, but dropped a pair of decisions before bowing out with an injury.
The Riverhawks were shorthanded, taking only eight wrestlers to the tournament due to a rash of minor injuries.
Tatum Pine (123) and Grace Miller (143) each went 1-2 and recorded a pin.
The Umpqua women will host a four-way round-robin dual meet event beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Riverhawks will be joined by Southwestern Oregon, Grays Harbor and SOU.
