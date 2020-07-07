WINCHESTER — Archer Bergeron, a four-time state placer for Roseburg, is among the 2020 recruits for the Umpqua Community College men's wrestling team.
The others are Hunter McIrvin from Central Linn in Halsey; Isaiah Franco of Klamath Union; Peyton Forbes of Marshfield of Coos Bay; Enrique Jaime of North Medford; and Colby Blasdel of Chiawana High School in Pasco, Washington.
Bergeron, who's projected to wrestle at 149 or 157 pounds for the Riverhawks, helped Roseburg to three Class 6A team titles. He placed fifth at 145 pounds in the state tournament last season, finishing with a 20-7 record.
Bergeron was also a second-team all-conference soccer player for the Indians as a defender.
"I'm excited to to have Archer joining the Riverhawks," UCC coach Kyle Temple said. "I've known Archer for several years and gotten to witness his growth as a wrestler and leader. He's an outstanding student and will help lead our team with his poise and work ethic."
McIrvin, who'll likely wrestle at 141 for UCC, won the 2A/1A state championship at 138 pounds last season with a 7-5 decision over top-seeded Trace Evans of Enterprise and finished 39-3 overall. McIrvin also finished first at 113 as a sophomore.
"I'm happy to add Hunter to our roster and expect he'll contribute right away," Temple said. "Growing up in a small town, he developed a work ethic that extends beyond the mat. His knowledge of the sport extends beyond that of your average athlete."
Franco, a projected 125-pounder for UCC, was the 4A state runner-up at 132 last season.
Forbes, who's expected to wrestle at 141, finished second in the 4A tournament at 145 last season.
Jaime, a projected 133-pounder for Umpqua, was a 6A state qualifier at 132. He was the Southwest Conference champion.
Blasdel could compete for a starting spot at heavyweight for the Riverhawks.
