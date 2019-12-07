WINCHESTER — It came down to the wire.
Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay won the final three contested matches and pulled out a 27-21 victory over the Umpqua men on Saturday evening in a dual wrestling meet in the UCC gym.
The Lakers won four matches and received two forfeits. The Riverhawks won three matches and got one forfeit.
SWOCC is No. 13 and UCC received votes in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Wrestling Coaches Association rankings.
Umpqua was missing a couple of starters due to illness, but head coach Kyle Temple was pleased with the effort.
“We’re dealing with a little adversity right now. It’s the time of year where people are starting to get some sickness,” Temple said. “We thought we might be missing a few of our guys, but they decided to pull through for us and went out and competed.
“It was a really fun an entertaining dual. Hopefully the fans who showed up enjoyed it and it gives our guys an opportunity to see the little improvements they need to make.”
The Riverhawks got falls from Titus Mejia at 149 pounds and Caleb Werner at 165 and a decision from Garrett Russell at 157.
Mejia, a freshman from Pleasant Hill, pinned Tino Burfield in 2 minutes, 31 seconds.
“I took him down, kept him down and broke him down,” Mejia said. “I got him with a cradle. I’m actually sick right now and overall I can keep getting better.”
“I liked seeing Titus come out and compete the way he did,” Temple said.
Russell, a sophomore out of Roseburg, posted an 12-8 decision over Andrue Sherpersky.
“I know their starter was out, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Russell said. “I came out like I always do and just tried to wrestle hard. My mentality every match is to wrestle hard and good things happen.
“It was a good home win and nice having the community out here supporting us. I had to work hard and fight for those takedowns.”
Russell, a national qualifier at 149 last year, has moved up to 157 for the remainder of the season.
“Cutting down to 149 was tough for me,” he said. “I didn’t have a lot of energy and wasn’t feeling too hot. I talked to coach and decided to bump up to 157. I’m at the weight I need to be and feel good. I’m smaller than the guys I’ve wrestled so far and have some hard work to do.”
“Garrett didn’t have that pop (149) and looked lethargic,” Temple said. “Having to hold his weight down got to him too much. He’s looking far better now that he’s not having to worry about his weight and can just focus on going out and competing.”
Werner, a freshman from Tillamook, pinned Andrew Waters in 1:52 at 165.
Ben Hughes of SWOCC handed Louie Sanchez-Rivera of UCC a 5-4 loss at 197, giving the Lakers a 24-21 lead.
“I believed that our wrestler should’ve earned an escape (near the end of the match),” Temple said. “The official awarded it, but I missed the communication where he waved it off. I would’ve liked to see that match go into overtime. I thought both wrestlers were putting forth a lot of effort in the match and they were pretty exhausted at the end.”
The Riverhawks needed a fall from Jayden de Fond in the heavyweight bout to win the meet, but Ben Hughes clinched the victory for SWOCC with a 7-4 decision.
Umpqua will host No. 2 Clackamas of Oregon City next Friday in a dual, beginning at 5 p.m.
The UCC women’s wrestling team was also at home earlier Saturday, facing Grays Harbor, Southern Oregon and SWOCC.
Riverhawks coach Craig Jackson was missing four first-string wrestlers due to injuries. UCC defeated Grays Harbor 24-19, lost to SOU 40-3 and downed SWOCC 35-15.
“The good piece for us is with injuries we have an inexperienced group that’s got a chance to get a lot of matches in,” Jackson said. “That’s going to help us out as we move forward into the season. The kids who weren’t going to be in the lineup early have got a lot of experience lately, so we’re excited about that. They wrestled well.”
Jade Piper (170) picked up three wins for UCC. One was a fall over Evangelina Turuno of SWOCC.
Tatum Pine (123) won by technical fall and Richelle Rolfe (130) posted a fall against Grays Harbor. Abe Jolley (155) scored a fall versus SWOCC.
“We’re going down to the Tournament of Champions (on Dec. 19-20) in Rocklin, California,” Jackson said. “We’ll also see some teams we haven’t seen so far, so it’ll be kind of exciting to see some new opponents.”
MEN
SWOCC 27, Umpqua 21
125 — Tanner Ulrey, UCC, won by forfeit. 133 — Frankie Harlow, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 141 — Matthew Hofenbredl, SWOCC, maj. dec. Kobe Olson, UCC, 8-0. 149 — Titus Mejia, UCC, p. Tino Burfield, SWOCC, 2:31. 157 — Garrett Russell, UCC, dec. Andrue Sherpersky, SWOCC, 12-8. 165 — Caleb Werner, UCC, p. Andrew Waters, SWOCC, 1:52. 174 — Jacob Westfall, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 184 — Adrian Rodriguez, SWOCC, tf. Macoy Christman, UCC, 18-2 (7:00). 197 — Ben Hughes, SWOCC, dec. Louie Sanchez-Rivera, UCC, 5-4. 285 — JJ Perez, SWOCC, dec. Jayden de Fond, UCC, 7-4.
Exhibition Matches
184 — Isaac Butler, SWOCC, dec. Jullian Stone, UCC, 8-2. 197 — Hunter Hillard, UCC, P. Abraham Mamizuka, SWOCC, 6:09.
WOMEN
Umpqua 24, Grays Harbor 19
109 — Lexis Vasquez, UCC, won by forfeit. 123 — Tatum Pine, UCC, tf. Lexie Portman, GH. 130 — Richelle Rolfe, UCC, p. Dalles Gomez, GH. 136 — Faith Strode, UCC, won by forfeit. 143 — Grace Miller, UCC, won by forfeit. 155 — Emma Justo, GH, p. Abe Jolley, UCC. 170 — Jade Piper, UCC, won by forfeit. 191 — Sila Fotu, GH, p. Sienna Lejuene, UCC.
Southern Oregon 40, Umpqua 3
123 — Tara Othman, SOU, p. Tatum Pine, UCC. 143 — Kyara Tagami, SOU, dec. Grace Miller, UCC, 4-2. 155 — Olivia Pizano, tf. Abe Jolley, UCC. 170 — Jade Piper, UCC, dec. Tristyn Borden, SOU, 8-0. 191 — Taea Regua, SOU, p. Sienna Lejuene, UCC.
Umpqua 35, SWOCC 15
101 — Ira Navarro, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 109 — Kory Phillips, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 116 — Lexis Vasquez, UCC, won by forfeit. 123 — Faith Strode, UCC, won by forfeit. 130 — Tatum Pine, UCC, won by forfeit. 136 — Shanayah Marshall, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 143 — Grace Miller, UCC, won by forfeit. 155 — Abe Jolley, UCC, p. Leandra Rodriguez, SWOCC. 170 — Jade Piper, UCC, p. Evangelina Turuno, SWOCC. 191 — Sienna Lejuene, UCC, won by forfeit.
