COOS BAY — Umpqua Community College wrestlers Jayden de Fond, Logan Folsom and Caleb Werner qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Championships in the Region 18 tournament on Sunday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Werner, a freshman 165-pounder from Tillamook, received a forfeit win over Ethan Howard of SWOCC in the third-place match.
Folsom (174), a freshman from Roseburg, pinned Ta-Tes Boulby of Highline in 1:28 to finish third.
De Fond (285), a freshman from Eugene, lost 6-3 to Cohle Feliciano of North Idaho in the third-place match.
Also competing for the Riverhawks were Tanner Ulrey (125), Paesen Timm (133), Kobe Olson (141), Titus Mejia (149), Garrett Russell (157), Gottlieb Davis (184) and Louie Sanchez-Rivera (197).
UCC tied Highline for fourth in the team standings with 86 points. Clackamas won the tournament with 158.5 points, followed by North Idaho (130) and SWOCC (101).
The NJCAA Championships will be held March 6-7 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
TEAM SCORES — Clackamas 158.5, North Idaho 130, Southwestern Oregon 101, Umpqua 86, Highline 86.
Championship Finals
125 – Cameron Enriquez, CCC, P. Joel Avila, SWOCC, 1:38. 133 — Jason Shaner, CCC,tf. David Kerr, SWOCC, 25-8 (5:57). 141 — Matthew Hofenbredl, SWOCC, dec. Marckis Branford, CCC, 5-4. 149 — Marty Margolis III, CCC, dec. Salvador Silva, NI, 6-3. 157 — Joel Romero, CCC, p. John Sowers, Hi, 4:52. 165 — Beau Bradley, CCC, dec. Izaiah Duran, NI, 9-8. 174 — Dax Bennett, CCC, dec. Alan Badly, NI, 7-2. 184 — Hunter Gregerson, NI, dec. Romeo Manue, CCC, 9-3. 197 — Tarik Sutkovic, CCC, dec. Micah Tynanes, NI, 5-1. 285 — JJ Perez, SWOCC, sv. Tommy Mommer, CCC, 7-5 (OT).
